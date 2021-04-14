University Book Store Headlines: 4.14.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Join us at The X today at 10 as WL Mayor John Dennis proclaims April 14 Bernie Flowers Day. Then join us for lunch!
Celebrate Bernie Flowers Day on Wednesday at @TheTripleXXX with all proceeds from sales of the Bernie Flowers All-Pro and Root Beer benefitting the Joe Tiller Chapter of the National Football Foundation. It is hard to believe we have been without Bernie for 10 years! pic.twitter.com/hRnSPUaTqM— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) April 12, 2021
All smiles from @CoachVersyp and @katiegearlds4 at our press conference today 😁— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) April 13, 2021
Full photos 👉 https://t.co/EKujlTuSBK pic.twitter.com/N0eXwfs2c6
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gearlds says she is ready - Journal & Courier
Spring position check-up: Quarterbacks. How does the position look for #Purdue heading into the offseason? Is there a clear No. 1? https://t.co/eZ8xyDhCk4 pic.twitter.com/3ceSYgHWK8— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 13, 2021
Slick Leonard is uniquely responsible for downtown Indianapolis being the amazing place it is. I told that story here. RIP to a great man and condolences to Nancy, the love of his life:https://t.co/Tvo07463x6— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 13, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Strickland makes early round of visits, including Purdue - Rivals.com
MSU ponders fans at spring game - Detroit Free Press
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Five volleyballer players honored by AVCA - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football
Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football
Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women's Basketball
Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women's Basketball
Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men's Basketball
Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball
Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.