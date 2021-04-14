 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 04:17:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.14.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Join us at The X today at 10 as WL Mayor John Dennis proclaims April 14 Bernie Flowers Day. Then join us for lunch!

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Gearlds says she is ready - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Strickland makes early round of visits, including Purdue - Rivals.com

MSU ponders fans at spring game - Detroit Free Press

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Five volleyballer players honored by AVCA - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football

Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football

Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football

Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women's Basketball

Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women's Basketball

Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men's Basketball

Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball

Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}