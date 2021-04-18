University Book Store Headlines: 4.18.2021
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL IN NCAA TOURNAMENT
Purdue advances to Elite Eight with 3-1 win over Oregon in Omaha — Journal and Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Caleb Furst named Indiana Mr. Basketball — Indianapolis Star ($)
Fletcher Loyer, Jalen Washington among early 2022 favorites — Indianapolis Star ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue 11th in early Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports
Painter passes transition year knowledge along to Katie Gearlds — Journal and Courier ($)
With transfer reform adopted, coaches, players and teams head into uncertain times — CBS Sports
Women's Basketball: Purdue adds Cal Poly transfer — Journal and Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue mourns the legendary Leroy Keyes — GoldandBlack.com | USA Today
Purdue loses Maliq Carr to transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
Rondale Moore 19th overall in CBS top 200 — CBS Sports
Ten boom or bust prospects In 2021 draft — USA Today
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Purdue beats Michigan State in Champaign — PurdueSports.com
Women's Golf: Two Boilermakers in top 10 at Indiana Invitational — PurdueSports.com
Softball: Purdue takes series finale vs. Illinois — PurdueSports.com
Women's Tennis: Purdue completes sweep of Indiana — PurdueSports.com
Track: Boilermakers win two; Martin sets No. 2 decathlon mark — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football
John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football
Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football
Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball
