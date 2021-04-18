 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 4.18.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE VOLLEYBALL IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Purdue advances to Elite Eight with 3-1 win over Oregon in Omaha — Journal and Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Caleb Furst named Indiana Mr. Basketball — Indianapolis Star ($)

Fletcher Loyer, Jalen Washington among early 2022 favorites — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue 11th in early Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports

Painter passes transition year knowledge along to Katie Gearlds — Journal and Courier ($)

With transfer reform adopted, coaches, players and teams head into uncertain times — CBS Sports

Women's Basketball: Purdue adds Cal Poly transfer — Journal and Courier


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue mourns the legendary Leroy Keyes — GoldandBlack.com | USA Today

Purdue loses Maliq Carr to transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore 19th overall in CBS top 200 — CBS Sports

Ten boom or bust prospects In 2021 draft — USA Today

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue beats Michigan State in Champaign — PurdueSports.com

Women's Golf: Two Boilermakers in top 10 at Indiana Invitational — PurdueSports.com

Softball: Purdue takes series finale vs. Illinois — PurdueSports.com

Women's Tennis: Purdue completes sweep of Indiana — PurdueSports.com

Track: Boilermakers win two; Martin sets No. 2 decathlon mark — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football

John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football

Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football

Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}