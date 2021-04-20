University Book Store Headlines: 4.21.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Leroy Keyes' "Celebration of Life" will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. in Ross-Ade Stadium. Details here. https://t.co/l1qBmjaQG0 pic.twitter.com/wh5o6FJWDZ— Alan Karpick (@AlanKarpick) April 20, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
XXXXXXXX
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Exclusive: Purdue coaching staff news — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology: Purdue's a 2 seed — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Hermanns, Neal, Coyle hope to hear names called in NFL Draft — GoldandBlack.com
Leroy Keyes public viewing set — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football
Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.