For Grant Hermanns, the hay is in the barn.

The former Purdue offensive tackle spent the winter training for a potential NFL career in Nashville at Boost Performance. Hermanns showed well at Purdue’s pro day last month. Now, he hopes to hear his name called in the NFL draft, which will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

“At the beginning this year, I was hearing that I was a seventh-round pick or a free-agent guy,” said Hermanns. “I probably would go late, if I got drafted at all. But this season actually helped me out quite a bit.”