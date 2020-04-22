University Book Store Headlines: 4.22.2020
📲 A new episode of the #Purdue Basketball Podcast is available here.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 21, 2020
Radio analyst Ralph Taylor joins the show this week.
🔗: https://t.co/oEDG9PZomb pic.twitter.com/iZoYNjWZOL
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gene Keady vs. Michael Jordan? It never happened but came close - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Newcomer Impact - GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
2020 NBA Draft Big Board - CBSSports.com
NCAA spent most of $500M it once had to cover costs of a canceled March Madness - Yahoo.com
BYU is one of three finalists for Matt Haarm’s, one of the nation’s top transfers. He’s expected to make a decision this week. #BYUHoops https://t.co/Nh3CbLQiHN— Vanquish The Foe (@VanquishTheFoe) April 21, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Austin Burton and Purdue's QBs - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA approves college football rule changes, including one that addresses 2019 Iron Bowl controversy - Yahoo.com
Coronavirus: Boise State's employee furloughs include all of the school's coaches - Yahoo.com
2020 NFL Draft: Potential first-round picks overlooked by recruiting evaluators in high school - CBSSports.com
How college football will address its most difficult undertaking yet: safely starting the 2020 season - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
2021 Purdue football recruiting breakdown: Offensive Line - GoldandBlack.com
From @IBJnews: Two #PurdueUniversity professors are working to develop portable devices that could tell people in their own homes whether they have contracted #COVID19. #TheNextGiantLeaphttps://t.co/tjAPfLcbKM— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 21, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Tech companies, including Apple, interested in Pac-12 media rights starting in 2024 - CBSSports.com
Big Ten forms Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases to provide counsel during COVID-19 response - Cleveland.com
Men's golf: Former Purdue golfer now on frontlines battling Covid-19 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Senate votes down civics literacy test and SAT/ACT test-optional resolutions - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football
Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football
Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football
Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football
Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball
Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football
Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
