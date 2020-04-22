News More News
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Gene Keady vs. Michael Jordan? It never happened but came close - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Newcomer Impact - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

2020 NBA Draft Big Board - CBSSports.com

NCAA spent most of $500M it once had to cover costs of a canceled March Madness - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Austin Burton and Purdue's QBs - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA approves college football rule changes, including one that addresses 2019 Iron Bowl controversy - Yahoo.com

Coronavirus: Boise State's employee furloughs include all of the school's coaches - Yahoo.com

2020 NFL Draft: Potential first-round picks overlooked by recruiting evaluators in high school - CBSSports.com

How college football will address its most difficult undertaking yet: safely starting the 2020 season - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

2021 Purdue football recruiting breakdown: Offensive Line - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Tech companies, including Apple, interested in Pac-12 media rights starting in 2024 - CBSSports.com

Big Ten forms Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases to provide counsel during COVID-19 response - Cleveland.com

Men's golf: Former Purdue golfer now on frontlines battling Covid-19 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Senate votes down civics literacy test and SAT/ACT test-optional resolutions - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football

Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football

Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football

Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football

Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball

Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football

Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}