Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

U Board of Regents approves contract for Gophers coach Ben Johnson - FOX9.com

Embed content not available

Longtime guard target Paul McMillan still on Purdue radar - GoldandBlack.com

Embed content not available

ESPN Ranks Purdue's Rondale Moore 9th-Best Receiver in Final Draft Rankings - SI.com

Nebraska athletic director says 8-9 wins is a 'realistic expectation' for the 2021 season - Yahoo.com

Inside the inevitable College Football Playoff expansion and why it will be anything but easy - CBSSports.com

Ohio State football assistant coaching salary pool dips to $7.63 million in 2021 - BuckeyeExtra.com

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the quarterback prospects based on a college football performance formulaThe 2021 class doesn't seem to stack up against previous classes in this ratings formula - CBSSports.com

NFL draft betting: Betting market shifts for Trey Lance, Justin Fields after Teddy Bridgewater trade - Yahoo.com

2021 NFL Draft: 10 underrated sleepers - CBSSports.com

The best NFL draft sleeper picks from each Top 25 college football team - ESPN.com

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore on verge of NFL career 'because of his habits' - JCOnline.com