{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 22:45:23 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.30.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
NCAA MATTERS

NCAA will support Name-Image-Likeness structure — NCAA | USA Today | Yahoo Sports

Analysis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

NCAA change a big win for small schools – Yahoo Sports

Plenty of unanswered questions about NIL — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mailbag: How could the 2020 season look? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

How coronavirus could affect college football season — ESPN.com

Rondale Moore, Lorenzo Neal among Purdue's next draft hopefuls — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat: Purdue recruiting targets and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The state of college basketball recruiting — ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Faflik (1943) End, Football

Tyrone Bedford (1948) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ernest Pritchett (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Nicole Erickson (1976) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}