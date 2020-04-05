News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 4.6.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Saturday Chat: Growing up near Ross-Ade — GoldandBlack.com

Discussion ongoing for delaying season — CBS Sports

Be optimistic about football season, but prepare for the worst — Journal and Courier ($)

The greatest season for every Big Ten team — CBS Sports

Cutting coaches' pay is the right call — USA Today

Changes needed, survey says — USA Today

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching Up With: Willie Deane — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star Daylan Carnell breaks down top three, Purdue included — Rivals.com ($)

Four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin on his top seven — Rivals.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Gold and Black @ 30: Year 2 — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Webster (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Roger Ruwe (1955) Middle Guard, Football

Dana Simon (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rick Brunner (dec.) (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Patrick Schaub (1981) Fullback, Football

Bill Foran (1985) Quarterback, Football

Austin Larkin (1995) Defensive end, Football

{{ article.author_name }}