#Purdue LB Markus Bailey, 6 months after tearing his ACL, had his Combine recheck, seeing #AZCardinals Dr. Gary Waslewski. Bailey, one of the country’s top LBs heading into 2019 after started 40 straight games pre-ACL, was cleared. This video of LB Combine drills went to teams. pic.twitter.com/OSblsiFKcD— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Saturday Chat: Growing up near Ross-Ade — GoldandBlack.com
Discussion ongoing for delaying season — CBS Sports
Be optimistic about football season, but prepare for the worst — Journal and Courier ($)
The greatest season for every Big Ten team — CBS Sports
Cutting coaches' pay is the right call — USA Today
Changes needed, survey says — USA Today
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching Up With: Willie Deane — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star Daylan Carnell breaks down top three, Purdue included — Rivals.com ($)
Four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin on his top seven — Rivals.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Gold and Black @ 30: Year 2 — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Webster (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Roger Ruwe (1955) Middle Guard, Football
Dana Simon (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rick Brunner (dec.) (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Patrick Schaub (1981) Fullback, Football
Bill Foran (1985) Quarterback, Football
Austin Larkin (1995) Defensive end, Football
