Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

#Purdue LB Markus Bailey, 6 months after tearing his ACL, had his Combine recheck, seeing #AZCardinals Dr. Gary Waslewski. Bailey, one of the country’s top LBs heading into 2019 after started 40 straight games pre-ACL, was cleared. This video of LB Combine drills went to teams. pic.twitter.com/OSblsiFKcD

Saturday Chat: Growing up near Ross-Ade — GoldandBlack.com

Discussion ongoing for delaying season — CBS Sports

Be optimistic about football season, but prepare for the worst — Journal and Courier ($)

The greatest season for every Big Ten team — CBS Sports

Cutting coaches' pay is the right call — USA Today

Changes needed, survey says — USA Today