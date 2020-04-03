No walk-on ever has had a greater impact on Purdue than Willie Dean, who left an indelible mark on the program in the later stages of the Gene Keady era.

A native of Schenectady, N.Y., Deane signed with Boston College coming out of high school. He spent the 1998-99 season in Chestnut Hill before becoming disenchanted and landing at Purdue, where he played from 2000-03.

Deane walked on at Purdue and became a sensation. He entered this past season No. 27 in school history in scoring with 1,328 points (14.4 ppg). Deane averaged 17.3 points as a junior in 2001-02 and 17.8 points as a senior in 2002-03. He was first-team All-Big Ten as a senior and second-team as a junior.

The 6-1, 195-pound point guard went undrafted but went on to enjoy a lengthy career overseas from 2003-04 before stepping down after the 2014-15 season.

Deane has become an author. His book “Love” is inspired by his young daughters and tells the story of how a young girl learns the meaning of love. He shares the story with children in elementary schools in his native Schenectady. The book is available on Amazon.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Deane.

GoldandBlack.com: Where are you at right now, Willie?

Deane: I am currently in my hometown, Schenectady. I have been retired from playing basketball overseas for a few years.

GoldandBlack.com: What have you been doing?

Deane: Last February on Valentine's Day, I published a book on love. I was reading the book in classrooms up until this coronavirus pandemic and teaching kids, from pre-K all the way up. I talk to kids about a lot of things. I would talk about being a professional athlete. I talk about some of the experiences in college and high school, talk to them about goal-setting, talk about a number of different things that relate to what boys and girls will be going through in their lifetime.

GoldandBlack.com: Tell me about your book "Love." Why'd you write it? What was your inspiration? What it's about?

Deane: First of all, I would read to my daughters every night before bed. This was one of the stories that I told my daughters. Initially, I was just going to get it printed out as a keepsake for my daughters so that they could have my words with them long after I passed. After I wrote the book, some people read it and encouraged me to send it to publishers to get it published because they felt it was good. We thought a lot of people could benefit from the message in the story.

In short, it's a story about a young girl who used the word love in exchanges between her parents as far back as she can remember. But one day when using the word, it stuck in her mind. And she realized that she didn't know what this word means that she's been using. And she couldn't wait to get home to ask her parents about this word. And so it's a story of two parents explaining what love is to their young daughter. It is available on Amazon.

GoldandBlack.com: Take me back to when you were at Boston College. What happened there and why did you leave and come to Purdue?

Deane: There were a number of things, but I realized that it wasn't the best fit for me. At the time, my father was working for GE and was transferred from Schenectady to Fort Wayne, Indiana. So, you know, realizing that Boston College wasn't for me and my parents being relocated and my family being relocated to Indiana, I decided to go to a school in the state. The most well-known schools in Indiana are IU and Purdue. I chose Purdue.

Initially, I just took some summer classes at Purdue. It was my father who reached out to the school and spoke to some people in the basketball offices to let them know about me and told them I had played Division I basketball. I took the summer classes and was able to be around some of the guys and meet the coaches. The process of being evaluated to walk on began.

