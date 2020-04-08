News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 4.8.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Story of Matt Painter's hiring at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Haarms decision was a surprise to Painter - GoldandBlack.com

What you need to know about Matt Haarms - Kentucky Sports Radio

Five things from Painter's press conference - GoldandBlack.com

Quarantine Simulcast: Haarms' decision - GoldandBlack.com

What if Purdue had made a decision to replace Mackey? - GoldandBlack.com

Dischinger listed on all-time Terre Haute Garfield team - Indystar.com

What you

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Around the BIG West: Wisconsin - Badger Blitz

Spring checkup: The running backs - GoldandBlack.com

Brees wanted in MNF booth - Newsweek

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

'Beering loved Purdue, and Purdue loved him back' - Journal & Courier

Coronavirus update: West Lafayette - Journal & Courier


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Fred Mokry (dec.) (1943) Halfback, Football

Jim Krause (1947) Halfback, Football

Kris Burns (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Alex Criddle (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Steve Jackson (1969) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Niedrach (1977) Center, Football

Cliff Avril (1986) Linebacker, Football

Brina Pollack (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball

Mario Swope (1987) Wide Receiver, Football

Jeff Panfil (1988) Quarterback, Football

Bearooz Yacoobi (1996) Offensive Line, Football

{{ article.author_name }}