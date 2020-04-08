University Book Store Headlines: 4.8.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Story of Matt Painter's hiring at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Haarms decision was a surprise to Painter - GoldandBlack.com
What you need to know about Matt Haarms - Kentucky Sports Radio
Five things from Painter's press conference - GoldandBlack.com
Quarantine Simulcast: Haarms' decision - GoldandBlack.com
What if Purdue had made a decision to replace Mackey? - GoldandBlack.com
Dischinger listed on all-time Terre Haute Garfield team - Indystar.com
What you
.@david_blough10 is taking over!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 7, 2020
⬇️⬇️⬇️ tune in tomorrow! 🏈🚂 pic.twitter.com/PA5hQyNp2k
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Around the BIG West: Wisconsin - Badger Blitz
Spring checkup: The running backs - GoldandBlack.com
Brees wanted in MNF booth - Newsweek
Former Purdue safety, Jake Thieneman, is staying resilient & helping others do the same, in the midst of COVID-19. #PurduePersistence https://t.co/dqNzdzpiqZ— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 7, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
'Beering loved Purdue, and Purdue loved him back' - Journal & Courier
Coronavirus update: West Lafayette - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Fred Mokry (dec.) (1943) Halfback, Football
Jim Krause (1947) Halfback, Football
Kris Burns (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Criddle (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Steve Jackson (1969) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Niedrach (1977) Center, Football
Cliff Avril (1986) Linebacker, Football
Brina Pollack (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball
Mario Swope (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Panfil (1988) Quarterback, Football
Bearooz Yacoobi (1996) Offensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.