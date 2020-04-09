News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 00:24:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.9.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL


After 15 Years and Before 50: The story of Matt Painter's hiring — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The last word on Matt Haarms' departure — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

College basketball transfer rankings — ESPN.com

Our GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine ...

PURDUE RECRUITING

Tristan Cox commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

More: Cox's commitment — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Women's basketball lands commitment — Journal and Courier


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Coaches on crises — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Matt McCann on the NFL Draft — GoldandBlack.com

Spring checkup: The tight ends — GoldandBlack.com

Around the Big Ten: Ohio State — Rivals.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Swimming: Eight Boilermakers honored — PudueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Heeren (1945) Quarterback, Football

Kyle Macy (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Legg (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Erika Valek (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball

Raheem Mostert (1992) Wide Receiver, Football

Myles Norwood (1995) Cornerback, Football

C.J. Parker (1995) Safety, Football

Ben Makowksi (1997) Long Snapper, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}