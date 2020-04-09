University Book Store Headlines: 4.9.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
After 15 Years and Before 50: The story of Matt Painter's hiring — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: The last word on Matt Haarms' departure — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
College basketball transfer rankings — ESPN.com
Our GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine ...
PURDUE RECRUITING
Tristan Cox commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
More: Cox's commitment — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Purdue chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women's basketball lands commitment — Journal and Courier
Committed🔨🚂#BoilerUp @JeffBrohm @CoachCBarclay pic.twitter.com/yTsgBZO7mp— Tristan Cox (@Tcox022) April 8, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: Coaches on crises — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Matt McCann on the NFL Draft — GoldandBlack.com
Spring checkup: The tight ends — GoldandBlack.com
Around the Big Ten: Ohio State — Rivals.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Swimming: Eight Boilermakers honored — PudueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Heeren (1945) Quarterback, Football
Kyle Macy (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bill Legg (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Erika Valek (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball
Raheem Mostert (1992) Wide Receiver, Football
Myles Norwood (1995) Cornerback, Football
C.J. Parker (1995) Safety, Football
Ben Makowksi (1997) Long Snapper, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.