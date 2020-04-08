Purdue has churned out some good tight ends over the years. Dave Young, Tim Stratton, Charles Davis and Dustin Keller, among others. And the latest was Brycen Hopkins, who was voted the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2019 The 6-5, 245-pound Nashville native and son of former NFL offensive tackle Brad was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2019 as a fifth-year senior. He finished his final campaign in West Lafayette with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven TDs. Those totals led all Big Ten tight ends. No doubt, Hopkins left campus as an all-time great tight end with 130 career catches for 1,945 yards and 16 TDs.

THE SKINNY: This position teems with potential. And it begins with sophomore Payne Durham. In 2019, the Georgia native made nine catches for 82 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per grab. The 6-5, 255-pound Durham was very impactful with the catches he made, as four of his nine receptions went for touchdowns. He has improved his blocking and figures to be the No. 1 tight end as 2020 dawns.

Redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller will have roles this season. In fact, they could be significant roles. Bilodeau was as a four-star prospect from Virginia who arrived with a glossy resume. The 6-5, 245-pound Bilodeau was a quick study when it came to picking up the offense.

The 6-5, 250-pound Miller is easy to pick out on the field with his flowing blond hair extending beyond his helmet. The Texan may have the best hands among the tight ends; he’s also a good athlete.

The staff used Bilodeau and Miller in dribs and drabs last season so they could get their feet wet and still retain their redshirt. Bilodeau played in three games, two at tight end, and took part in three snaps at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Miller played in four games, per PFF, all on special teams. Each retained their redshirt.

Purdue didn’t sign a tight end in the 2020 class. Depth took a hit when junior Darius Pittman surprisingly transferred after the first game in 2019. Sophomore Jack Cravaack was moved from defensive end/linebacker to tight end last season. He has work to do.