University Book Store Headlines: 5.10.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Ethan Morton and point guard - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: The NCAA pushes back, recruiting, more - GoldandBlack.com
Ex-Michigan State Spartans star Adreian Payne dies in shooting - ESPN.com
Transfer tracker - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten coach on COVID extra year of eligibility: 'A knee jerk reaction' - GoldandBlack.com
New WR coach Garrick McGee has deep ties to Jeff Brohm - GoldandBlack.com
Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday - Newschannel10.com
Chris Doerue GoFundMe page - GoFundMe.com
'We'll get sued': Transfer portal has put college sports in a pickle - Yahoo.com
NCAA trying to crack down on booster involvement in NIL deals - Yahoo.com
Why the debate around opting out to prepare for the NFL draft has never been louder - ESPN.com
College coaches, leaders share candid thoughts on future of NIL - CBSSports.com
Cry about NIL as NCAA power brokers might, the confetti isn't going back in the cannon - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star WR Anthony Brown looking at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Delivery driver's car stolen near Levee; teen chased and arrested - Exponent.com
Sekne Advances to U.S. Open Final Qualifying - PurdueSports.com
Incoming Purdue women's basketball transfer Caitlyn Harper ready to start new chapter - JCOnline.com
Baseball's Graduating Seniors to Receive Diplomas Before Midweek Finale vs. Butler - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Start Strong at NCAA Regional - PurdueSports.com
Campus testing center, vaccine clinic to close May 13 - Exponent.com
Purdue student allegedly removed from bar over e-cigarette - Exponent.com
Purdue track & field regular season concludes with Top 10 time, 3 Top 3 finishes - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Brush (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ryan Shorter (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Michele VanGorp (1977) Center, Women's Basketball
Jon Holloway (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Carroll (1982) Forward, Men's Basketball
Kyle Smith (1983) Free Safety, Football
Kieren Douglas (1998) Linebacker, Football
Cade Morgan (2000) Linebacker, Football
