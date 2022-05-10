 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-10 06:30:54 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.10.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Ethan Morton and point guard - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: The NCAA pushes back, recruiting, more - GoldandBlack.com

Ex-Michigan State Spartans star Adreian Payne dies in shooting - ESPN.com

Transfer tracker - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten coach on COVID extra year of eligibility: 'A knee jerk reaction' - GoldandBlack.com

New WR coach Garrick McGee has deep ties to Jeff Brohm - GoldandBlack.com

Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday - Newschannel10.com

Chris Doerue GoFundMe page - GoFundMe.com

'We'll get sued': Transfer portal has put college sports in a pickle - Yahoo.com

NCAA trying to crack down on booster involvement in NIL deals - Yahoo.com

Why the debate around opting out to prepare for the NFL draft has never been louder - ESPN.com

College coaches, leaders share candid thoughts on future of NIL - CBSSports.com

Cry about NIL as NCAA power brokers might, the confetti isn't going back in the cannon - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star WR Anthony Brown looking at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Delivery driver's car stolen near Levee; teen chased and arrested - Exponent.com

Sekne Advances to U.S. Open Final Qualifying - PurdueSports.com

Incoming Purdue women's basketball transfer Caitlyn Harper ready to start new chapter - JCOnline.com

Baseball's Graduating Seniors to Receive Diplomas Before Midweek Finale vs. Butler - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Start Strong at NCAA Regional - PurdueSports.com

Campus testing center, vaccine clinic to close May 13 - Exponent.com

Purdue student allegedly removed from bar over e-cigarette - Exponent.com

Purdue track & field regular season concludes with Top 10 time, 3 Top 3 finishes - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Brush (1943) Quarterback, Football

Ryan Shorter (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Michele VanGorp (1977) Center, Women's Basketball

Jon Holloway (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Carroll (1982) Forward, Men's Basketball

Kyle Smith (1983) Free Safety, Football

Kieren Douglas (1998) Linebacker, Football

Cade Morgan (2000) Linebacker, Football

