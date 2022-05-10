University Book Store Headlines: 5.10.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Embed content not available

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: The NCAA pushes back, recruiting, more - GoldandBlack.com

Embed content not available

Big Ten coach on COVID extra year of eligibility: 'A knee jerk reaction' - GoldandBlack.com



New WR coach Garrick McGee has deep ties to Jeff Brohm - GoldandBlack.com

Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday - Newschannel10.com

Chris Doerue GoFundMe page - GoFundMe.com



'We'll get sued': Transfer portal has put college sports in a pickle - Yahoo.com

NCAA trying to crack down on booster involvement in NIL deals - Yahoo.com

Why the debate around opting out to prepare for the NFL draft has never been louder - ESPN.com

College coaches, leaders share candid thoughts on future of NIL - CBSSports.com

Cry about NIL as NCAA power brokers might, the confetti isn't going back in the cannon - Yahoo.com