PURDUE FOOTBALL
NCAA president Mark Emmert: No sports without students on campus - Yahoo.com
5 biggest questions looming over college football's return - Yahoo.com
The 25 most important games in college football's spread revolution -ESPN.com
Virginia president predicts no normal football season - ESPN.com
John Purdue Club position 'area of passion' to former star quarterback Mark Herrmann - JCOnline.com
How does the Big Ten play football without open campuses? - AP.com
Where Brycen Hopkins comes from and how his dad never got the respect he deserved - SBNation.com
Construction of the monolithic south end zone scoreboard at Ross-Ade Stadium is progressing nicely at #Purdue. pic.twitter.com/udzUKcZMzk— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) May 9, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zion Williamson asked to admit parents received money, gifts from Duke, Nike and Adidas - ESPN.com
BYU Basketball's Matt Haarms Listed as Top 50 NBA Draft Prospect - SI.com
Radio Express: Saturday chat--Keady's top five - GoldandBlack.com
NBA G League, pro opportunities will not damage sport - CBSSports.com
Where players would go if they were assigned to the closest NBA team to their college - CBSSports.com
The great Leroy Keyes ran for two scores and threw for a third when top-ranked Purdue took down No. 2 Notre Dame in 1968.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 8, 2020
Relive the entire game on the latest Boilermaker Rewind, May 9 at 7 p.m. here: https://t.co/GnFF2Sl5ZQ pic.twitter.com/BCdgrp5iTk
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue targets Georgia offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich - GoldandBlack.com
Expect a bounceback... via @TheAndyKatz. pic.twitter.com/RgNIa4mnan— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 8, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Gold and Black @ 30: Year 11--2000-2001 - GoldandBlack.com
Minnesota, Wisconsin among colleges thrown for losses in sports budget crunch - ESPN.com
Ohio State to pay nearly $41 million settlement to 162 men sexually abused by team doctor - Yahoo.com
Catching up with Coach Versyp - PurdueSports.com
West Virginia signs deal with brand consultant ahead of college athletes' potential ability for endorsements - Yahoo.com
Purdue women's basketball players faced obstacles getting home during COVID-19 - JCOnline.com
Boilermakers in your home - PurdueSports.com
Trevor Peters joins Cincinnati TV station - FOX19.com
Leaving it all on the mat - PurdueSports.com
Proud to partner with @arnispizza1965 to give free pizza vouchers at @FoodFinders today!#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/gS4zyjCRog— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) May 7, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dan Boyle (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Vavroch (1966) Linebacker, Football
Porter Roberts (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Greg Dean (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Jimmy McKenna (1999) Offensive Line, Football
