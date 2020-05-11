News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.11.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
PURDUE FOOTBALL

NCAA president Mark Emmert: No sports without students on campus - Yahoo.com

5 biggest questions looming over college football's return - Yahoo.com

The 25 most important games in college football's spread revolution -ESPN.com

Virginia president predicts no normal football season - ESPN.com

John Purdue Club position 'area of passion' to former star quarterback Mark Herrmann - JCOnline.com

How does the Big Ten play football without open campuses? - AP.com

Where Brycen Hopkins comes from and how his dad never got the respect he deserved - SBNation.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Zion Williamson asked to admit parents received money, gifts from Duke, Nike and Adidas - ESPN.com

BYU Basketball's Matt Haarms Listed as Top 50 NBA Draft Prospect - SI.com

Radio Express: Saturday chat--Keady's top five - GoldandBlack.com

NBA G League, pro opportunities will not damage sport - CBSSports.com

Where players would go if they were assigned to the closest NBA team to their college - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue targets Georgia offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Gold and Black @ 30: Year 11--2000-2001 - GoldandBlack.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin among colleges thrown for losses in sports budget crunch - ESPN.com

Ohio State to pay nearly $41 million settlement to 162 men sexually abused by team doctor - Yahoo.com

Catching up with Coach Versyp - PurdueSports.com

West Virginia signs deal with brand consultant ahead of college athletes' potential ability for endorsements - Yahoo.com

Purdue women's basketball players faced obstacles getting home during COVID-19 - JCOnline.com

Boilermakers in your home - PurdueSports.com

Trevor Peters joins Cincinnati TV station - FOX19.com

Leaving it all on the mat - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Boyle (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tony Vavroch (1966) Linebacker, Football

Porter Roberts (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Greg Dean (1975) Offensive Guard, Football

Jimmy McKenna (1999) Offensive Line, Football

