 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-12 06:38:33 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.12.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Trevion Williams and the NBA, NIL (again) and more - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat recap - GoldandBlack.com

Ivey, Williams Invited to NBA Draft Combine in Chicago - PurdueSports.com

Police: Adreian Payne killed intervening in domestic dispute; alleged shooter pleads not guilty - Yahoo.com

A Dozen Big Ten Players Make 2022 NBA Draft Combine List - BTPowerhouse.com

Notre Dame's Mike Brey says college basketball, football coaches should stop complaining about NIL - ESPN.com

Iowa State and the first transfer team in college basketball - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gus Hartwig ready for next step as anchor of Purdue o-line - GoldandBlack.com

Trio of Purdue football assistants paid at least $500,000 - GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm will always be asked The Louisville Football Question - WDRB.com

Texas Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte says talk of early move to SEC is 'way premature' - 247.com

Camp featuring Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell set for June at Harrison High School - JCOnline.com

Regrading the 2017-18 college football coaching carousel from Jimbo Fisher and Scott Frost to Dan Mullen - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue Beats Northwestern in Playoff to Advance to NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com

The Risks of Nonprofit NIL Collectives - jmco.com

Softball Blanked in Big Ten Tournament - PurdueSports.com

Becker Named First Team All-Big Ten - PurdueSports.com

Purdue prof charged with 2 felony counts of incest - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football

Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football

