University Book Store Headlines: 5.12.2022

PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Trevion Williams and the NBA, NIL (again) and more - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat recap - GoldandBlack.com
Ivey, Williams Invited to NBA Draft Combine in Chicago - PurdueSports.com
Police: Adreian Payne killed intervening in domestic dispute; alleged shooter pleads not guilty - Yahoo.com
A Dozen Big Ten Players Make 2022 NBA Draft Combine List - BTPowerhouse.com
Notre Dame's Mike Brey says college basketball, football coaches should stop complaining about NIL - ESPN.com
Iowa State and the first transfer team in college basketball - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gus Hartwig ready for next step as anchor of Purdue o-line - GoldandBlack.com
Trio of Purdue football assistants paid at least $500,000 - GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm will always be asked The Louisville Football Question - WDRB.com
Texas Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte says talk of early move to SEC is 'way premature' - 247.com
Camp featuring Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell set for June at Harrison High School - JCOnline.com
Regrading the 2017-18 college football coaching carousel from Jimbo Fisher and Scott Frost to Dan Mullen - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue Beats Northwestern in Playoff to Advance to NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com
The Risks of Nonprofit NIL Collectives - jmco.com
Softball Blanked in Big Ten Tournament - PurdueSports.com
Becker Named First Team All-Big Ten - PurdueSports.com
Purdue prof charged with 2 felony counts of incest - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football
Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football
