{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 22:59:13 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 5.15.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Football season ticket renewals going well - GoldandBlack.com

76-year-old West Virginia president jokes that he'd suit up to make sure college football happens in 2020 - Yahoo.com

Florida AD: School is open to hosting pro games - ESPN.com

Urban Meyer's son to be walk-on receiver at Cincinnati - ESPN.com

Pac-12, Mountain West in danger of being left behind if college football returns to play in 2020 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

5 players who could go No. 1 in the NBA draft - Yahoo.com

NCAA pushes back date for college players to withdraw from NBA draft - Yahoo.com

Top 10 veteran college basketball coaches next in line to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time - CBSSports.com

Purdue transfer guard Nojel Eastern commits to Michigan - MLive.com

Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern headed to Michigan - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: The scene outside Harry’s and what it means for Purdue’s plans to reopen this fall - JCOnline.com

Cardboard Mitch Daniels on hand as Purdue students return to campus for virtual commencement - JCOnline.com

Purdue student becomes first African American on record to receive Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 15

Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football

KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball

Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football

Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football

MAY 16

Jim Wormsley (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tina Eddie (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kevin Green (1988) Linebacker , Football

Sterling Carter (1991) Tight End, Football

Robert Gregory (1993) Defensive Back, Football

MAY 17

Terry Hanley (1959) Middle Guard, Football

Benjie Bowers (1962) Center, Football

Russ Kiser (1974) Quarterback, Football

Mike Decker (1980) Linebacker, Football

John Strauser (1995) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}