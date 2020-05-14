University Book Store Headlines: 5.15.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Football season ticket renewals going well - GoldandBlack.com
76-year-old West Virginia president jokes that he'd suit up to make sure college football happens in 2020 - Yahoo.com
Florida AD: School is open to hosting pro games - ESPN.com
Urban Meyer's son to be walk-on receiver at Cincinnati - ESPN.com
Pac-12, Mountain West in danger of being left behind if college football returns to play in 2020 - CBSSports.com
May 14, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
5 players who could go No. 1 in the NBA draft - Yahoo.com
NCAA pushes back date for college players to withdraw from NBA draft - Yahoo.com
Top 10 veteran college basketball coaches next in line to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time - CBSSports.com
Purdue transfer guard Nojel Eastern commits to Michigan - MLive.com
Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern headed to Michigan - ESPN.com
🎊🎉🎂🥳 Happy Birthday to our guy @zach_edey.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 14, 2020
Can't wait to get you here on campus! pic.twitter.com/hOfNemQkbz
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus: The scene outside Harry’s and what it means for Purdue’s plans to reopen this fall - JCOnline.com
Cardboard Mitch Daniels on hand as Purdue students return to campus for virtual commencement - JCOnline.com
Purdue student becomes first African American on record to receive Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 15
Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football
KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball
Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football
Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football
MAY 16
Jim Wormsley (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tina Eddie (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kevin Green (1988) Linebacker , Football
Sterling Carter (1991) Tight End, Football
Robert Gregory (1993) Defensive Back, Football
MAY 17
Terry Hanley (1959) Middle Guard, Football
Benjie Bowers (1962) Center, Football
Russ Kiser (1974) Quarterback, Football
Mike Decker (1980) Linebacker, Football
John Strauser (1995) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.