PURDUE FOOTBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com Football season ticket renewals going well - GoldandBlack.com 76-year-old West Virginia president jokes that he'd suit up to make sure college football happens in 2020 - Yahoo.com Florida AD: School is open to hosting pro games - ESPN.com Urban Meyer's son to be walk-on receiver at Cincinnati - ESPN.com Pac-12, Mountain West in danger of being left behind if college football returns to play in 2020 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

5 players who could go No. 1 in the NBA draft - Yahoo.com NCAA pushes back date for college players to withdraw from NBA draft - Yahoo.com Top 10 veteran college basketball coaches next in line to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time - CBSSports.com Purdue transfer guard Nojel Eastern commits to Michigan - MLive.com Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern headed to Michigan - ESPN.com

🎊🎉🎂🥳 Happy Birthday to our guy @zach_edey.



Can't wait to get you here on campus! pic.twitter.com/hOfNemQkbz — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 14, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: The scene outside Harry’s and what it means for Purdue’s plans to reopen this fall - JCOnline.com Cardboard Mitch Daniels on hand as Purdue students return to campus for virtual commencement - JCOnline.com Purdue student becomes first African American on record to receive Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY