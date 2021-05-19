University Book Store Headlines: 5.19.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
For new Purdue assistant coaches, it could a relatively easy transition - GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
Freshmen who exceeded expectations last season - CBSSports.com
2021 NBA draft: 104 seniors on NBA's preliminary early-entry list - ESPN.com
Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Predicting every Big Ten football team's final 2021 record - WolverinesWire.com
All eyes on Kevin Kelley — even Bill Belichick is curious if star high school coach can succeed in college - Yahoo.com
Why FCS season should stay in spring - CBSSports.com
Maryland governor signs safety act spurred by death of Terrapins player Jordan McNair - ESPN.com
Ranking Power Five head coaches 65-26 - CBSSports.com
Why defensive players have the coolest position names in college football - ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
As July 1 nears, Congress making critical progress on NIL and college athletes' rights - SI.com
Bradley surges in NCAA Regional Round 2 - PurdueSports.com
Stanford reverses 2020 decision to cut 11 sports - Yahoo.com
Baseball adds 4th game to Minnesota series - PurdueSports.com
Women's golf will wrap up 2021 season at Let Them Play Classic in Arizona - PurdueSports.com
Athletics shatters Purdue Day of Giving record, closes in on More Than A Game goal - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bernie Conrad (1946) Guard, Men's Basketball
Lee Brush (1974) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Triplett (1976) Defensive Back, Football
Kenneth Major (1999) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.