 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-19 06:24:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.19.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

For new Purdue assistant coaches, it could a relatively easy transition - GoldandBlack.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Freshmen who exceeded expectations last season - CBSSports.com

2021 NBA draft: 104 seniors on NBA's preliminary early-entry list - ESPN.com

Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Predicting every Big Ten football team's final 2021 record - WolverinesWire.com

All eyes on Kevin Kelley — even Bill Belichick is curious if star high school coach can succeed in college - Yahoo.com

Why FCS season should stay in spring - CBSSports.com

Maryland governor signs safety act spurred by death of Terrapins player Jordan McNair - ESPN.com

Ranking Power Five head coaches 65-26 - CBSSports.com

Why defensive players have the coolest position names in college football - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

As July 1 nears, Congress making critical progress on NIL and college athletes' rights - SI.com

Bradley surges in NCAA Regional Round 2 - PurdueSports.com

Stanford reverses 2020 decision to cut 11 sports - Yahoo.com

Baseball adds 4th game to Minnesota series - PurdueSports.com

Women's golf will wrap up 2021 season at Let Them Play Classic in Arizona - PurdueSports.com

Athletics shatters Purdue Day of Giving record, closes in on More Than A Game goal - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bernie Conrad (1946) Guard, Men's Basketball

Lee Brush (1974) Strong Safety, Football

Tommy Triplett (1976) Defensive Back, Football

Kenneth Major (1999) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}