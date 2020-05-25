News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.25.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sources: Big Ten letting schools decide when athletes can return - ESPN.com

Saturday Simulcast: Most Unsung Purdue FB players ever - GoldandBlack.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci gives colleges advice on testing, allowing fans as workouts return - Yahoo.com

Creativity, innovation and safety must fuel college football as it faces a difficult effort to play in 2020 - CBSSports.com

Staff picks: Which underdog can shake up the 2020 college football season with a massive upset? - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

How Bronny James, Mikey Williams emerged as faces of basketball’s next generation - Yahoo.com

Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton dies - Yahoo.com

Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com

Five college basketball coaches whose jobs may have been saved by the coronavirus pandemic - CBSSports.com

The 16 big college basketball programs currently coached by the greatest coach in their school's history - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue’s Mitch Daniels insists incoming class ready to be on campus. Greater Lafayette seniors: He’s right - JCOnline.com

Letter: Mitch Daniels' dismissive take on Purdue prof's coronavirus concerns 'unprofessional' - JCOnline.com

Purdue's Carpenter, Moffitt earn Big Ten Medal of Honor - JCOnline.com

Yahoo Sports' 25 Under 25: The next wave - Yahoo.com

Indiana Beach announces opening date - WLFI.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lon Paglio (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Beuthin (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Steve Krol (1959) Offensive Line, Football

Elliot Hood (1985) Offensive Guard/Tackle, Football

Sandi Marcius (1990) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

