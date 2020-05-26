University Book Store Headlines: 5.26.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance interview: Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com
Quarantine Simulcast--Things opening up in June - GoldandBlack.com
Nebraska's Moos talks about fall season - Columbus Telegram
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Entrance interview: Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Video Interview: Robbie Hummel - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Matt Kiefer - GoldandBlack.com
Eddie Sutton dies at 84 - Exponent
PURDUE RECRUITING
Coaching change helped MSU get DE Derrick Harmon over Purdue - MLIVE
“Sorry, we are too incompetent or too fearful to figure out how to protect your elders, so you have to disrupt your education,” would be a gross disservice to them and a default of our responsibility.” https://t.co/km4IWio18p— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 26, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Men's Tennis: Bennett named most ITA most improved senior - GoldandBlack.com
Vote for Purdue baseball's "Build a Ballclub" series - Purduesports.com
Purdue's Carpenter, Moffitt earn Big Ten Medal of Honor - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 26
Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Bob Herrick (1952) Running Back, Football
Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football
Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football
A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.