PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance interview: Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com

Quarantine Simulcast--Things opening up in June - GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska's Moos talks about fall season - Columbus Telegram

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Entrance interview: Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Video Interview: Robbie Hummel - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Matt Kiefer - GoldandBlack.com

Eddie Sutton dies at 84 - Exponent

PURDUE RECRUITING

Coaching change helped MSU get DE Derrick Harmon over Purdue - MLIVE

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Men's Tennis: Bennett named most ITA most improved senior - GoldandBlack.com

Vote for Purdue baseball's "Build a Ballclub" series - Purduesports.com

Purdue's Carpenter, Moffitt earn Big Ten Medal of Honor - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 26

Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Bob Herrick (1952) Running Back, Football

Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football

Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football

A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football

Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football


