Few positions on the Purdue roster teem with as much potential as running back. And a big reason for that potential is the arrival of Tirek Murphy.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Middle Village, N.Y., is one of the most touted running backs to matriculate to West Lafayette in years. He will join a running back unit that will welcome back sophomore King Doerue, junior Zander Horvath and redshirt freshman Da’Joun Hewitt.

Murphy had his pick of schools coming out of Christ The King High, with the likes of Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State and Nebraska—among others—offering scholarships. But Murphy picked the Boilermakers. He is the latest of what is becoming a growing collection of players from the New York City area, including wideout Amad Anderson, Jr., safety Sanoussi Kane and quarterback Michael Alaimo.



“I'm trying to come and play early and set myself up for my future. I felt like Purdue's the best place to go,” said Murphy.



He has spent the spring trying to stay in shape, finding sometimes unconventional ways to exercise. At one point, Murphy says he was lifting an old TV. Now, he has found some weights to use.

“I benched 305 three times and 225 20 times,” said Murphy. “I'm a physical runner …. I will lower my shoulder if I see someone in the hole. … My stiff arm is good. I've got good vision. I’m just a gritty running back.”

Murphy—who says he played with a torn ligament in an ankle in 2019—also has made a point of slimming down, which he has done. It’s all about enhancing his speed for a back who likes to watch Saquon Barkley and D’Andre Swift.

“A lot of people compare me to Saquon Barkley and a little bit to D’Andre Swift,” said Murphy.

Murphy says he weighs 208 now. And he’s eager to make the move to Purdue in early June.

“I can’t wait to get down there,” said Murphy.

Check out GoldandBlack.com's Zoom Interview with Murphy for even more details.