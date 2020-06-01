 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
University Book Store Headlines: 6.1.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue to utilize phased in approach beginning with football - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

Sunday conversation - GoldandBlack.com ($)


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Athletes, coaches speak out on Floyd's death - Indystar.com

Entrance interview: Jaden Ivey - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Madison Layden - Purduesports.com

Stephen Scheffler looks back at his Cinderella ride - WLFI.com

Olympic/Other

Lafayette protests peaceful with teargas deployed late - Journal & Courier

Purdue coaches use social media to fight for equality - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Montgomery names his top 6 - GoldandBlack.com | Indianapolis Star

Ranking the contenders for Yanni Karlaftis - Rivals.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JUNE 1

Rock Supan (1957) Defensive Back, Football

Dave Owen (1981) Defensive End, Football

Brandon Villarreal (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cody Webster (1991) Punter, Football


