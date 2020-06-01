University Book Store Headlines: 6.1.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
May 30, 2020
I stand with my former teammate. Commit to do what is right. https://t.co/Y7zG7lniwy— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
We value you Coach Barclay, and we stand with you and all those who are committed to social justice and equality. It is time for change!! https://t.co/rrQWuex5He— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 30, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue to utilize phased in approach beginning with football - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com
Sunday conversation - GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Athletes, coaches speak out on Floyd's death - Indystar.com
Entrance interview: Jaden Ivey - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Madison Layden - Purduesports.com
Stephen Scheffler looks back at his Cinderella ride - WLFI.com
Olympic/Other
Lafayette protests peaceful with teargas deployed late - Journal & Courier
Purdue coaches use social media to fight for equality - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Montgomery names his top 6 - GoldandBlack.com | Indianapolis Star
Ranking the contenders for Yanni Karlaftis - Rivals.com
#notcommitted But these Purdue graphics are 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/97pQvt9fzH— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) May 29, 2020
You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem. Too many people in crucial leadership roles breathing oxygen into racism. Not nearly enough stepping forward to change our culture. I have 3 grandsons of color beginning their journey. America is already centuries behind. pic.twitter.com/giHaBW2Uf6— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) May 30, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JUNE 1
Rock Supan (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Owen (1981) Defensive End, Football
Brandon Villarreal (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cody Webster (1991) Punter, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.