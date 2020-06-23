 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 06:06:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.23.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com

Schiano: Two Rugers football players have coronavirus - Yahoo.com

Big 12 athletic directors discussing moving back conference championship game amid COVID-19 concerns - CBSSports.com

Wisconsin announces two of 117 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 - SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue men’s basketball introduces season ticket wait list - PurdueSports.com

No. 1 recruit Cade Cunningham reaffirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite postseason ban - Yahoo.com

Wisconsin, Michigan State make moves in college basketball's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21 - ESPN.com

Big East assistants form Coaches For Action, push for Black Lives Matter patches on uniforms - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 recruiting target Blake Wesley - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue emphasizing 'perfect fit' to 2022 target Fletcher Loyer - GoldandBlack.com

Film review: LB Tristan Cox - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Live basketball, recruiting breakdown - GoldandBlack.com

All Purdue students will receive a kit with health supplies - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Butz (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football

John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football

Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football

Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}