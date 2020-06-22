Purdue has the makings a good front as the defense transitions to a 3-4 base under coordinator Bob Diaco. In a 3-4 alignment, the linemen need to keep the linebackers “clean” from blocks so they can make plays.

The ends are often times built more like tackles in a 4-3 scheme. They typically are asked to be “two-gap players,” in coaching parlance. The ends typically are lined up over offensive tackles and asked to control two gaps, but sometimes they shade the tackle and play just one gap. Still, the bottom line is that ends in a 3-4 often are asked to do more grunt work than in a 4-3 look, when they typically can play more “up field” and push for sacks and TFLs. Ideally, 3-4 ends weigh in the 300-pound range.

The nose guard needs to be a space-eater who absorbs double-teams. He must control two gaps, be tough, strong and agile.

The line has a new coach in Terrance Jamison, who arrived from Air Force to take over for Reggie Johnson, who is now coaching for Bobby Petrino at Missouri State. Jamison is lauded by some as a rising star in the coaching ranks. He bring a youthful energy--and recruiting skills--to the program. Jamison needs to maximize the talent for a unit that loses just one key player in end Kai Higgins. But it's also worth noting that "Leo" Derrick Barnes has moved back to linebacker after playing the hybrid linebacker/end position in 2019.

In 2019, Purdue was just 12th in the Big Ten in sacks (23.0) and 10th in tackles for loss (72.0), while ranking 12th in the conference vs. the run (192.5 ypg). If a defense can't slow the run, it has no chance.

