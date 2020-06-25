 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 06:22:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.25.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: The red button, recruiting and baseball - GoldandBlack.com

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive backs - GoldandBlack.com

'This was about way more than a T-shirt' – How Chuba Hubbard saved Mike Gundy from himself - Yahoo.com

West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning placed on leave after being accused of mistreatment by player - Yahoo.com

Jim Harbaugh praises Colin Kaepernick, compares efforts to Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson - CBSSports.com

Gambling Site: Purdue has nation's most difficult schedule - SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Seven programs thriving without signing five-star talent - CBSSports.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

NBA mock draft - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Jason Delaney on Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst - GoldandBlack.com

Louisiana DB Jah'von Grigsby has commitment on his mind - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session - Transcript

Patriot League restricts travel in short season - ESPN.com

Purdue President: Student will be expelled after racist online statements, video - WLFI.com

Notre Dame sees $100M-plus revenue shortfall for next year - WLFI.com

Purdue students react to university's decision to expel student for racist comments online - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Jerry Nichols (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball

Chris Van Eekeren (2000) Kicker, Football

Justin Jennings (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}