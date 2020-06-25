University Book Store Headlines: 6.25.2020
Here it is, the official #BTNAllDecade Team. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2020
Did our 24-member panel get it right?
More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/rx560Tp56t
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: The red button, recruiting and baseball - GoldandBlack.com
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive backs - GoldandBlack.com
'This was about way more than a T-shirt' – How Chuba Hubbard saved Mike Gundy from himself - Yahoo.com
West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning placed on leave after being accused of mistreatment by player - Yahoo.com
Jim Harbaugh praises Colin Kaepernick, compares efforts to Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson - CBSSports.com
Gambling Site: Purdue has nation's most difficult schedule - SI.com
Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman both redshirted last season but should provide a boost to the Boilermakers in 2020-21 https://t.co/bt5RjMXW6H— Journal & Courier (@jconline) June 24, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Seven programs thriving without signing five-star talent - CBSSports.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
NBA mock draft - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Jason Delaney on Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst - GoldandBlack.com
Louisiana DB Jah'von Grigsby has commitment on his mind - GoldandBlack.com
Meet @PurdueSoccer's Sarah Griffith, who overcome Spondylolisthesis and a lengthy recovery from spinal surgery before returning to the pitch to become an emotional leader for the Boilermakers.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 24, 2020
Watch her story here: 👇https://t.co/WOVI87snqb
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session - Transcript
Patriot League restricts travel in short season - ESPN.com
Purdue President: Student will be expelled after racist online statements, video - WLFI.com
Notre Dame sees $100M-plus revenue shortfall for next year - WLFI.com
Purdue students react to university's decision to expel student for racist comments online - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Schaefer (dec.) (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Alex Dimarzlo (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Jerry Nichols (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball
Chris Van Eekeren (2000) Kicker, Football
Justin Jennings (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Tonya Kirk (1974) Forward, Women's Basketball
