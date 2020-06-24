This position teems with potential and intrigue, as no other spot on the roster has undergone as much radical change.

No doubt, Purdue needs better play from the back-end. And that begins with the corners. Position coach Greg Brown is a sage mentor who has been there and done that, boasting a resume that includes a stop in the USFL. Brown must work his coaching magic in 2020.

The safety spot is interesting. Position coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is well-regarded. It’s interesting to note he is the only defensive assistant who remains from Jeff Brohm’s first staff in 2017.