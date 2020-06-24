Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive backs
MORE PLAY OR REDSHIRT: Offensive line | Linebackers | Running backs | Defensive line
This position teems with potential and intrigue, as no other spot on the roster has undergone as much radical change.
No doubt, Purdue needs better play from the back-end. And that begins with the corners. Position coach Greg Brown is a sage mentor who has been there and done that, boasting a resume that includes a stop in the USFL. Brown must work his coaching magic in 2020.
The safety spot is interesting. Position coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is well-regarded. It’s interesting to note he is the only defensive assistant who remains from Jeff Brohm’s first staff in 2017.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news