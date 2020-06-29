 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 07:31:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.29.2020

Drafting Purdue's all-time best receivers

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Play or redshirt?: The freshman receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska's Moos talks about challenges with COVID - Lincoln Journal-Star

Is Ohio State good for the Big Ten? - Tatelines

Virus effects college towns - New York Times

Why COVID-19 is relatively at bay in Indiana - Indystar

Catching up with: Willie Fells - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Painter deserves recognition - The Paper

Talking Gene Keady - HoopsHD

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting news and notes - GoldandBlack.com

Sunday conversation - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Gold and Black @ 30 2006-07 - GoldandBlack.com



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Weaver (1965) Cornerback, Football

Jason Loerzel (1977) Linebacker, Football

Eric Miller (2000) Offensive Line, Football


