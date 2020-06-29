University Book Store Headlines: 6.29.2020
👌🏽 Lookin’ good Purdue. 😍 pic.twitter.com/i1yYHl42A8— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 28, 2020
Drafting Purdue's all-time best receivers
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Play or redshirt?: The freshman receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Nebraska's Moos talks about challenges with COVID - Lincoln Journal-Star
Is Ohio State good for the Big Ten? - Tatelines
Virus effects college towns - New York Times
Why COVID-19 is relatively at bay in Indiana - Indystar
Catching up with: Willie Fells - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting news and notes - GoldandBlack.com
Sunday conversation - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Gold and Black @ 30 2006-07 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Weaver (1965) Cornerback, Football
Jason Loerzel (1977) Linebacker, Football
Eric Miller (2000) Offensive Line, Football
