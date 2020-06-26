Willie Fells’ career has been all about the unexpected.

He never expected to play at Purdue. He became a key cog on some memorable Boilermaker teams from 1995-99.

He never expected to play in the CFL. He became a star north of the border on a Grey Cup champion.

He never expected to be a coach. He has become the head coach at his former high school in Palatka, Fla.

It has been a fun ride for the former Purdue linebacker, who still ranks No. 13 on Purdue’s all-time tackles list (341).

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Fells.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you end up at Purdue?

Fells: If you had asked me during the football season of my senior year, I thought I was going to Florida, to be honest. I thought I was going to be a Gator. By the end of my junior year, I had Gator everything … socks, shoes. I went to school every day with Gator stuff on. Ron Zook was recruiting me at Florida. My final five schools were UCF, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn and Purdue came in the last part of it.

I knew Lee Johnson had gone to Purdue the previous year. So I decided to go visit. And Purdue also said I could wrestle. I was pretty accomplished at wrestling in high school. I went 99-3 in high school. At that time, few colleges in the south had wrestling. When they said I could wrestle, too, my ears stood up. OK.

Mike Hawthorne, Adrian Beasley and some other guys were there at the same time. On the visit, we all decided we were gonna go there. And they also were recruiting Wayne Francis, who was from Palatka. I got kind of won over on my visit. I didn’t see that coming before my visit to Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you get on the field so quickly as a true freshman in 1995?

Fells: Funny story. We were playing Notre Dame at home that year. I was on special teams. I was crazy, so I think they decided to let this crazy guy run down the field. It was an honor. I remember coming in and looking at Chike (Okeafor) and not believing how big he was. He was a massive human and great player. So, then I get on the field for defense vs. Notre Dame and remember looking over and seeing Lou Holtz on the sideline. They snap the ball and I am still staring at Lou Holtz. Coach took me out and said: ‘Go sit down, freshman.” I didn’t play much after that. I remember seeing Holtz on TV, Rocket Ismail. I never thought I’d be playing Notre Dame.

GoldandBlack.com: You redshirted in 1996?

Fells: It turned out to be a blessing. I had gotten into some academic issues and the coaches thought it would be best if I redshirted that season to catch up. I got my footing and got used to being so far from home.

GoldandBlack.com: Then you went on to lead the team in tackles each of the next three seasons in 1997, 1998, 1999.

Fells: I can’t take all the credit for leading the team in tackles. I had great players around me. When you have David Nugent Leo Perez, Greg Smith, Chukie (Nwokorie), Chike (Okeafor), Rosevelt (Colvin), the list goes on of guys who demanded attention. A lot of guys could have done what I did playing behind those guys.

One of the things I prided myself on was I wanted to be the smartest guy on the field. I was a little undersized. I was just 215 as a sophomore. That won’t cut it in what then was a very physical Big Ten. I wanted to be the smartest guy on the field and I was gonna out work you. And when the fourth quarter came, it was going to be mine. That was my mind-set.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your career?

Fells: There were so many good times, so many good games. Beating Notre Dame in 1997. Coming back vs. Michigan State in ’97. That was just a crazy game. So much fun.

The Alamo Bowl in 1998 vs. Kansas State. That was a fun game. That was the first time that I left the field, and I left everything out there. I was so exhausted after that game. I couldn't even celebrate. My body was just drained.

In 1999, so many good games, too. I can’t just pick one. I did it with a group of great guys. Mike Rose was the strong side linebacker. I was the “Mike.” We played together three years. We had a lot of fun.

GoldandBlack.com: What did Joe Tiller mean to the program?

Fells: When he came in, he gave us confidence that we could do it. He allowed us to build a little attitude about ourselves and the way we carried ourselves. And I could just remember him carrying himself with such a confidence that it just exuded all over the place. And I recall the funny jokes he’d tell at practice at unexpected times. He was cool and calm. You never felt like you went into a game unprepared. That’s a key thing. You always felt like you had a chance.



