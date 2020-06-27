Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

It was predictable.

I can remember defensive coordinator Brock Spack saying at the time that if fans weren't satisfied with an eight win season at Purdue, that there was trouble afloat.

And that was, to some extent, the case with the 2006 season, despite Purdue's 8-6 record. The problem was Purdue jumped to a 4-0 start, but wasn't competitive enough against the ranked foes it faced, losing decidedly to Notre Dame, Iowa and Wisconsin and being shut out at home by unranked Penn State. Even in the last regular-season game of the year, the Boilermakers had No. 25 Hawaii well within their grasp before losing in the last moments.

The luster of the Tiller Era wasn't completely gone, but it was fading. Purdue did manage a fourth quarter comeback win at hapless Michigan State, but it was the first comeback victory for the program in four years. Comebacks and thrilling victories seemed to happen every week in the early years under Tiller, and it was hard when that magic seemingly evaporated.

Yet, to put it all in context, Purdue hasn't had an eight-win season since 2006. Maybe it wasn't all that bad, after all.

It was a melancholy fall off the field. The suicide of athletic department official Jay Cooperider hit all of us in the media hard. It was a head-scratcher that remains to this day puzzling. But mental illness does that. And the media, despite sometimes being in competition with one another, is a relatively close group. It looks out for one another. That was especially true in those days, when traditional media flourished more than it does today.

I don't mean to say there weren't good things that happened in 2006-07. Dave Shondell's volleyball team, a program we have never covered enough at Gold and Black, continued its ascent in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten. And Shondell has kept the program at a high level, despite having to earn his keep in every match in as tough of conference competition that there is in all of college sports.

And women's basketball's Katie Gearlds capped off a strong career, teaming with Lyndsay Wisdom-Hylton to lead Purdue to the Elite Eight in coach Sharon Verysp's first season. It's a place it has strived to reach since, but has been close just once since that inaugural year.

