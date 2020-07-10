 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
University Book Store Headlines: 7.10.2020

Alan Karpick
Gold and Black Report: July 10

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten makes 10-game schedule official - GoldandBlack.com

Full Mike Bobinski statement - Purduesports.com

Safety, flexibility behind Big Ten decision - GoldandBlack.com

Some fans disappointed, some relieved about Big Ten decision - Journal & Courier

Purdue loses three non-conference games in schedule change - Journal & Courier

Memphis loses $750K by Purdue cancellation - Commercial-Appeal

Big 12 commish comments on Big Ten decision - CBSSports

Forde: The 2020 college football deconstruction season has begun - SI.com

Non-conference foes feel pain of cancellations - USA Today


PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Thursday, July 9 - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football

Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football

James Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football

Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football

Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS,  SATURDAY, JULY 11

Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football

Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football

Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football

Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball

Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS, SUNDAY, JULY 12

Donnie Green (Dec. 2019) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jimmy Oliver (1969) Forward, Men's Basketball

Justine Hall (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

Evyn Cooper (1997) Athlete, Football

{{ article.author_name }}