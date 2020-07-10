University Book Store Headlines: 7.10.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Check out our Gold and Black Radio Express podcast as @TomDienhart1 and @brianneubert break down yesterday's Big Ten announcement including financial ramifications of it all. https://t.co/pvYH3Uw114 pic.twitter.com/syQBwvR9No— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 10, 2020
Gold and Black Report: July 10
"We made a vow early on that, first and foremost, we would put the health, the safety and the wellness of our student-athletes at the center of all of our decisions."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 9, 2020
Kevin Warren talks the timing of the @bigten's decision, and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/D0Y4GXXnAz
This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten makes 10-game schedule official - GoldandBlack.com
Full Mike Bobinski statement - Purduesports.com
Safety, flexibility behind Big Ten decision - GoldandBlack.com
Some fans disappointed, some relieved about Big Ten decision - Journal & Courier
Purdue loses three non-conference games in schedule change - Journal & Courier
Memphis loses $750K by Purdue cancellation - Commercial-Appeal
Big 12 commish comments on Big Ten decision - CBSSports
Forde: The 2020 college football deconstruction season has begun - SI.com
Non-conference foes feel pain of cancellations - USA Today
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Thursday, July 9 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football
Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football
James Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football
Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football
Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS, SATURDAY, JULY 11
Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football
Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball
Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS, SUNDAY, JULY 12
Donnie Green (Dec. 2019) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jimmy Oliver (1969) Forward, Men's Basketball
Justine Hall (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
Evyn Cooper (1997) Athlete, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.