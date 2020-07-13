University Book Store Headlines: 7.13.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Decision dates set for two key Purdue football recruiting targets - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting hoop notes: Day One in Fort Wayne - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting hoop notes: Indy Area - GoldandBlack.com
Wisconsin Football: 4-Star OLB Yanni Karlaftis Sets Commitment Date - FanSided.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best defensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com
What do Pac-12 and Big Ten decisions mean for college football? - ESPN.com
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: Concern about football season 'high to very high' - ESPN.com
National Junior College Athletic Association expected to move football season to spring - ESPN.com
NFL Legend Rod Woodson suffered a tragic injury that could have ended his career early - SportsCasting.com
Wisconsin, Notre Dame both commit to future game at Lambeau Field after 2020 meeting canceled - PurdueExponent.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching up with ... Roy Hairston - GoldandBlack.com
What major-conference team will have the best bounce-back season in college basketball? - CBSSports.com
NCAA VP of basketball: College football not directly affecting basketball for now, season still on schedule - CBSSports.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Gold and Black @ 30: Year 19--2008-09 - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation: Big Ten football, recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Dining halls shift to takeout model, leaving students with questions - PurdueExponent.com
Purdue cancels Family Weekend - PurdueExponent.com
FSU to slash athletics budget by 20%; AD, coaches taking salary cuts - ESPN.com
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tests positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com
Jim VanHootegem joins Track & Field coaching staff - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Wiley (1944) Defensive Guard, Football
Rick Hutchins (1947) Halfback, Football
Blane Smith (1954) Defensive End, Football
Mark Vitali (1955) Quarterback, Football
Eddie Webber (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football
Bryan Nikirk (1962) Wide Receiver, Football
Terone Johnson (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball
