University Book Store Headlines: 7.13.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Decision dates set for two key Purdue football recruiting targets - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting hoop notes: Day One in Fort Wayne - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting hoop notes: Indy Area - GoldandBlack.com

Wisconsin Football: 4-Star OLB Yanni Karlaftis Sets Commitment Date - FanSided.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best defensive linemen - GoldandBlack.com

What do Pac-12 and Big Ten decisions mean for college football? - ESPN.com

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: Concern about football season 'high to very high' - ESPN.com

National Junior College Athletic Association expected to move football season to spring - ESPN.com

NFL Legend Rod Woodson suffered a tragic injury that could have ended his career early - SportsCasting.com

Wisconsin, Notre Dame both commit to future game at Lambeau Field after 2020 meeting canceled - PurdueExponent.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching up with ... Roy Hairston - GoldandBlack.com

What major-conference team will have the best bounce-back season in college basketball? - CBSSports.com

NCAA VP of basketball: College football not directly affecting basketball for now, season still on schedule - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Gold and Black @ 30: Year 19--2008-09 - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation: Big Ten football, recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Dining halls shift to takeout model, leaving students with questions - PurdueExponent.com

Purdue cancels Family Weekend - PurdueExponent.com

FSU to slash athletics budget by 20%; AD, coaches taking salary cuts - ESPN.com

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tests positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

Jim VanHootegem joins Track & Field coaching staff - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Tom Wiley (1944) Defensive Guard, Football

Rick Hutchins (1947) Halfback, Football

Blane Smith (1954) Defensive End, Football

Mark Vitali (1955) Quarterback, Football

Eddie Webber (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football

Bryan Nikirk (1962) Wide Receiver, Football

Terone Johnson (1991) Guard, Men's Basketball

