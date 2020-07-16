 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 06:06:48 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 7.16.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star 2022 QB Brady Allen commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Brady Allen's prep coach: 'He has a monster arm' - GoldandBlack.com

Name, Image and Likeness Part 4: What elite HS players think - Rivals.com

Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen commits to Purdue - CourierPress.com

SI All-American candidate Yanni Karlaftis highlights and evaluation - SI.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

MAC schools have case in canceled Big Ten contracts, experts say - ToldeoBlade.com

2021 Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II by coronavirus pandemic - ESPN.com

Wisconsin uniforms to feature black 'W' on crest - ESPN.com

Ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in GOP primary for Alabama Senate seat - CBSSports.com

Cancellation of season opener at Illinois disappointing for Brock Spack, Illinois State football players - Pantagraph.com

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher disappointed about lost non-conference games - ElevenWarriors.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology - ESPN.com

The NCAA needs new blood to invigorate the membership of the tournament selection committee - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Daniels: 'We must press ahead' - PurdueExponent.com

Some students, parents upset as fall classes shift to online delivery - PurdueExponent.com

Boilermakers In Your Home - July 14, 2020 - PurdueSports.com

Penn State athletes record zero positive tests for COVID-19 - SI.com

The bill has come due on out-of-control spending in the NCAA - Tucson.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football

Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football

