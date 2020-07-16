Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star 2022 QB Brady Allen commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com Brady Allen's prep coach: 'He has a monster arm' - GoldandBlack.com Name, Image and Likeness Part 4: What elite HS players think - Rivals.com Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen commits to Purdue - CourierPress.com SI All-American candidate Yanni Karlaftis highlights and evaluation - SI.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

MAC schools have case in canceled Big Ten contracts, experts say - ToldeoBlade.com 2021 Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II by coronavirus pandemic - ESPN.com Wisconsin uniforms to feature black 'W' on crest - ESPN.com Ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in GOP primary for Alabama Senate seat - CBSSports.com Cancellation of season opener at Illinois disappointing for Brock Spack, Illinois State football players - Pantagraph.com MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher disappointed about lost non-conference games - ElevenWarriors.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology - ESPN.com The NCAA needs new blood to invigorate the membership of the tournament selection committee - CBSSports.com

Had a wonderful back deck visit with Arnette Tiller. It saddens me that Joe has not received the recognition he deserves for turning around Purdue football, taking us to the Rose Bowl and reviving the athletics department. Oh, and he went 10-2 in Old Oaken Bucket games. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/ZAWo61QlUi — Tom Schott 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚂 💻 (@schottts) July 15, 2020

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Daniels: 'We must press ahead' - PurdueExponent.com Some students, parents upset as fall classes shift to online delivery - PurdueExponent.com Boilermakers In Your Home - July 14, 2020 - PurdueSports.com Penn State athletes record zero positive tests for COVID-19 - SI.com The bill has come due on out-of-control spending in the NCAA - Tucson.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY