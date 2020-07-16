University Book Store Headlines: 7.16.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star 2022 QB Brady Allen commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Brady Allen's prep coach: 'He has a monster arm' - GoldandBlack.com
Name, Image and Likeness Part 4: What elite HS players think - Rivals.com
Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen commits to Purdue - CourierPress.com
SI All-American candidate Yanni Karlaftis highlights and evaluation - SI.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
MAC schools have case in canceled Big Ten contracts, experts say - ToldeoBlade.com
2021 Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II by coronavirus pandemic - ESPN.com
Wisconsin uniforms to feature black 'W' on crest - ESPN.com
Ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in GOP primary for Alabama Senate seat - CBSSports.com
Cancellation of season opener at Illinois disappointing for Brock Spack, Illinois State football players - Pantagraph.com
MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher disappointed about lost non-conference games - ElevenWarriors.com
COMMITED #BoilerUp 🚂🆙@BoilerFootball @JeffBrohm @BrianBrohm @EronHodges pic.twitter.com/bDy8pwKHHh— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) July 15, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology - ESPN.com
The NCAA needs new blood to invigorate the membership of the tournament selection committee - CBSSports.com
Had a wonderful back deck visit with Arnette Tiller. It saddens me that Joe has not received the recognition he deserves for turning around Purdue football, taking us to the Rose Bowl and reviving the athletics department. Oh, and he went 10-2 in Old Oaken Bucket games. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/ZAWo61QlUi— Tom Schott 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚂 💻 (@schottts) July 15, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Daniels: 'We must press ahead' - PurdueExponent.com
Some students, parents upset as fall classes shift to online delivery - PurdueExponent.com
Boilermakers In Your Home - July 14, 2020 - PurdueSports.com
Penn State athletes record zero positive tests for COVID-19 - SI.com
The bill has come due on out-of-control spending in the NCAA - Tucson.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football
