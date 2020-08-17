 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 06:18:02 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Long-time Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis taking extra time with decision - GoldandBlack.com

The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas - Rivals.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Some Big Ten football parents push back on postponement, but not all do - GoldandBlack.com

Saturday Simulcast: Our favorite places - GoldandBlack.com

Did Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug too quickly? -Yahoo.com

NFL draft: Big Ten, Pac-12 prospects hurt most by losing a fall college season - Yahoo.com

'It's a F------ Mess': How and Why Football Conferences Are Arriving at Opposing Medical Conclusions - SI.com

College football season still leaves major doubts heading into first week - DallasNews.com

Iowa football parents asking for answers from Big Ten - TheGazette.com

Nebraska makes clear it's committed to Big Ten and will be 'in compliance' with league rules - Omaha.com

Ohio State football players' parents voice support for college football season in letter - BuckeyesWire.com

As college football tries to play through a pandemic, drastic changes await in the sport's future - CBSSports.com

Good idea? AP preseason top 25 will include teams who aren't playing football in the fall - Yahoo.com

Everyone in college sports is miserable right now - SI.com

As the Power Five splits on playing, will the College Football Playoff crown a national champion? - CBSSports.com

College football cancellations will cost big universities billions of dollars - Yahoo.com

Former LSU and current Oregon State president: SEC's plan to play not based in 'reality' - CBSSports.com

The inside story of college football's wildest week ever - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

John Calipari supports NCAA's idea of tournament bubble — could it work? - Yahoo.com

Here are eight bracket formats from 16 to 96 teams that could be used for the 2021 NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Thousands of Purdue students are moving onto campus this week - WLFI.com

Gold and Black @ 30: Year 24--2013-14 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue updates COVID-19 testing results - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue All-American Marching Band will play on in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football

De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football

Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}