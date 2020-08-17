University Book Store Headlines: 8.17.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Long-time Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis taking extra time with decision - GoldandBlack.com
The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas - Rivals.com
.@drewbrees had zero TD passes entering the 4Q vs. Ohio State in 2000.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) August 14, 2020
He went on to toss three en route to the thrilling @BoilerFootball win.
Let's relive them ⬇.#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/BZh96bG8aZ
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Some Big Ten football parents push back on postponement, but not all do - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday Simulcast: Our favorite places - GoldandBlack.com
Did Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug too quickly? -Yahoo.com
NFL draft: Big Ten, Pac-12 prospects hurt most by losing a fall college season - Yahoo.com
'It's a F------ Mess': How and Why Football Conferences Are Arriving at Opposing Medical Conclusions - SI.com
College football season still leaves major doubts heading into first week - DallasNews.com
Iowa football parents asking for answers from Big Ten - TheGazette.com
Nebraska makes clear it's committed to Big Ten and will be 'in compliance' with league rules - Omaha.com
Ohio State football players' parents voice support for college football season in letter - BuckeyesWire.com
As college football tries to play through a pandemic, drastic changes await in the sport's future - CBSSports.com
Good idea? AP preseason top 25 will include teams who aren't playing football in the fall - Yahoo.com
Everyone in college sports is miserable right now - SI.com
As the Power Five splits on playing, will the College Football Playoff crown a national champion? - CBSSports.com
College football cancellations will cost big universities billions of dollars - Yahoo.com
Former LSU and current Oregon State president: SEC's plan to play not based in 'reality' - CBSSports.com
The inside story of college football's wildest week ever - ESPN.com
"In my opinion, they are getting the total package."— Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) August 15, 2020
Pike head coach Pat Echeverria has high praise for #Purdue commit Mahamane Moussa.
Moussa adds to the list of signees from the MIC in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/IsnPwlDSND
PURDUE BASKETBALL
John Calipari supports NCAA's idea of tournament bubble — could it work? - Yahoo.com
Here are eight bracket formats from 16 to 96 teams that could be used for the 2021 NCAA Tournament - CBSSports.com
The scoreboard out in the Greater Lafayette economy. Story from @carmin_jc: Lack of Purdue football home games leaves a void https://t.co/FiXDECbv5a— Dave Bangert (@davebangert) August 15, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Thousands of Purdue students are moving onto campus this week - WLFI.com
Gold and Black @ 30: Year 24--2013-14 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue updates COVID-19 testing results - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue All-American Marching Band will play on in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brad Black (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom George (1958) Quarterback, Football
De'Ron Flood (1992) Tight End, Football
Tamara Farquhar (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
DJ Washington (1998) Offensive Lineman, Football
