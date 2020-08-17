Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

The nation's top 2022 QB, Quinn Ewers, commits to Texas - Rivals.com

. @drewbrees had zero TD passes entering the 4Q vs. Ohio State in 2000. He went on to toss three en route to the thrilling @BoilerFootball win. Let's relive them ⬇. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/BZh96bG8aZ

Some Big Ten football parents push back on postponement, but not all do - GoldandBlack.com

Saturday Simulcast: Our favorite places - GoldandBlack.com

Did Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug too quickly? -Yahoo.com

NFL draft: Big Ten, Pac-12 prospects hurt most by losing a fall college season - Yahoo.com

'It's a F------ Mess': How and Why Football Conferences Are Arriving at Opposing Medical Conclusions - SI.com

College football season still leaves major doubts heading into first week - DallasNews.com

Iowa football parents asking for answers from Big Ten - TheGazette.com

Nebraska makes clear it's committed to Big Ten and will be 'in compliance' with league rules - Omaha.com

Ohio State football players' parents voice support for college football season in letter - BuckeyesWire.com

As college football tries to play through a pandemic, drastic changes await in the sport's future - CBSSports.com

Good idea? AP preseason top 25 will include teams who aren't playing football in the fall - Yahoo.com

Everyone in college sports is miserable right now - SI.com

As the Power Five splits on playing, will the College Football Playoff crown a national champion? - CBSSports.com

College football cancellations will cost big universities billions of dollars - Yahoo.com

Former LSU and current Oregon State president: SEC's plan to play not based in 'reality' - CBSSports.com

The inside story of college football's wildest week ever - ESPN.com