 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 07:54:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: Our favorite places

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Related podcasts: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top defensive linemen | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen | Drafting the top tight ends | Drafting the top quarterbacks

With the draft complete, Dienhart and Karpick hash through the Big Ten's best venues.

Camp Randall Stadium is one of the league's best.
Camp Randall Stadium is one of the league's best.

To listen: 

Click here!

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}