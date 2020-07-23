 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.24.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 23:22:59 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.24.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis
Yanni Karlaftis is a few weeks removed from his planned announcement

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Yanni Karlaftis, Harrison Ingram and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ranking the quarterbacks Purdue may face in 2020 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

How each conference is approaching fall season — ESPN.com

NCAA could strike blow to FBS season — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BOILING OVER: Scheduling hold-ups — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: The Importance of the 4 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

College basketball coaches wait for next shoe to drop — ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Weskamp (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Ron North (1951) Linebacker, Football

Malvin Warrick (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mark Jackson (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Goehl (1973) Quarterback, Football

Jason Renn (1984) Quarterback, Football

Sterling Carter (1990) Guard, Men's Basketball

Saturday, July 25

Todd Stelma (1976) Linebacker, Football

Brandon Blackmon (1985) Free Safety, Football

Sunday, July 26

Dave Ivlow (1944) Fullback, Football

Chris Davis (1963) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Mitchell (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball

Reggie Johnson (1975) Defensive Back, Football

Eric Mebane (1990) Defensive End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}