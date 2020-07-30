Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Merrillville NT Kenneth Grant's scholarship offer from Purdue likely to 'spark some more' interest - ChicagoTribune.com

Ohio guard Paul McMillan IV is a Purdue priority for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com

"I knew that a Purdue degree would take me a long way after football." Let's take a look back at @drewbrees ' recruitment, and his path to West Lafayette. #WaybackWednesday pic.twitter.com/X1e4RFdrPC

Inside the numbers: Defense - GoldandBlack.com

Mock draft has Rondale Moore going to Chicago Bears with 14th overall pick - SI.com

Arizona offensive lineman suspended from team for violation of COVID-19 protocols - Yahoo.com

SEC moving closer to conference only schedule - SI.com

ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game - CollegeFootballTalk.com

The Big 12 is sticking to a 12-game schedule, at least for now - DallasNews.com

Five reasons why a spring college football season is a last resort that just won't work - CBSSports.com

A gridiron legacy uncovered: How Northwestern football players risked it all for racial equality - InsideNU.com

SEC, Big 12 and ACC could punt again on college football decisions - ESPN.com