PURDUE RECRUITING
Ohio guard Paul McMillan IV is a Purdue priority for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands "multi-dimensional" player in Smith - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session - Transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Merrillville NT Kenneth Grant's scholarship offer from Purdue likely to 'spark some more' interest - ChicagoTribune.com
"I knew that a Purdue degree would take me a long way after football."— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) July 29, 2020
Let's take a look back at @drewbrees' recruitment, and his path to West Lafayette.#WaybackWednesday pic.twitter.com/X1e4RFdrPC
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Inside the numbers: Defense - GoldandBlack.com
Mock draft has Rondale Moore going to Chicago Bears with 14th overall pick - SI.com
Arizona offensive lineman suspended from team for violation of COVID-19 protocols - Yahoo.com
SEC moving closer to conference only schedule - SI.com
ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game - CollegeFootballTalk.com
The Big 12 is sticking to a 12-game schedule, at least for now - DallasNews.com
Five reasons why a spring college football season is a last resort that just won't work - CBSSports.com
A gridiron legacy uncovered: How Northwestern football players risked it all for racial equality - InsideNU.com
SEC, Big 12 and ACC could punt again on college football decisions - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
How the 2021 NCAA tournament could look with a delayed season ... and how it should look - ESPN.com
Remembering Lou Henson: An Illini legend - NewsGazette.com
A look at New Orleans Pelicans, former Purdue basketball guard E'Twaun Moore - JCOnline.com
Patrick Ewing channels John Thompson in Black Lives Matter statement: 'Racism is not new' - Yahoo.com
Iowa stops basketball workouts for 14 days after two players test positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com
2020 NBA Draft: Six possible first-round prospects who were overlooked as recruits out of high school - CBSSports.com
Here are the top 50 U.S. colleges that pay off the most in 2020. Did your school make the list? https://t.co/bRZV3astUU #TopColleges pic.twitter.com/2JeTZABenH— CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) July 28, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Weekly Word: The Marlins and college football, Mason Gillis and more - GoldandBlack.com
New promenade a centerpiece to connect Purdue and Lafayette, mayor says - PurdueExponent.com
'The virus beat us': Colleges are increasingly going online for fall 2020 semester as COVID-19 cases rise - USAToday.com
Teresa Maggio lured to IUPUI by Austin Parkinson's background - WLFI.com
Why the Notre Dame-ACC marriage of convenience may evolve into a meaningful relationship - CBSSports.com
Majority of University of Minnesota classes will be taught online this fall - StarTribune.com
Lawsuit filed against West Lafayette and Mayor John Dennis - WLFI.com
A tour of the reimagined Co-Rec - PurdueExponent.com
Josh Lindblom exits early in Brewers' debut - WLFI.com
More Than 6,300 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Linked to U.S. Colleges - NYTimes.com
Penn State athletics issues latest coronavirus testing update as workouts continue in State College - PennLive.com
Alabama AD’s letter to fans, supporters foreshadows financial peril - Al.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
