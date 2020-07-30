 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 7.30.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ohio guard Paul McMillan IV is a Purdue priority for 2022 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands "multi-dimensional" player in Smith - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session - Transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Merrillville NT Kenneth Grant's scholarship offer from Purdue likely to 'spark some more' interest - ChicagoTribune.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Inside the numbers: Defense - GoldandBlack.com

Mock draft has Rondale Moore going to Chicago Bears with 14th overall pick - SI.com

Arizona offensive lineman suspended from team for violation of COVID-19 protocols - Yahoo.com

SEC moving closer to conference only schedule - SI.com

ACC confirms Notre Dame will play 10-game conference schedule, be eligible for league title game - CollegeFootballTalk.com

The Big 12 is sticking to a 12-game schedule, at least for now - DallasNews.com

Five reasons why a spring college football season is a last resort that just won't work - CBSSports.com

A gridiron legacy uncovered: How Northwestern football players risked it all for racial equality - InsideNU.com

SEC, Big 12 and ACC could punt again on college football decisions - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

How the 2021 NCAA tournament could look with a delayed season ... and how it should look - ESPN.com

Remembering Lou Henson: An Illini legend - NewsGazette.com

A look at New Orleans Pelicans, former Purdue basketball guard E'Twaun Moore - JCOnline.com

Patrick Ewing channels John Thompson in Black Lives Matter statement: 'Racism is not new' - Yahoo.com

Iowa stops basketball workouts for 14 days after two players test positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

2020 NBA Draft: Six possible first-round prospects who were overlooked as recruits out of high school - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Weekly Word: The Marlins and college football, Mason Gillis and more - GoldandBlack.com

New promenade a centerpiece to connect Purdue and Lafayette, mayor says - PurdueExponent.com

'The virus beat us': Colleges are increasingly going online for fall 2020 semester as COVID-19 cases rise - USAToday.com

Teresa Maggio lured to IUPUI by Austin Parkinson's background - WLFI.com

Why the Notre Dame-ACC marriage of convenience may evolve into a meaningful relationship - CBSSports.com

Majority of University of Minnesota classes will be taught online this fall - StarTribune.com

Lawsuit filed against West Lafayette and Mayor John Dennis - WLFI.com

A tour of the reimagined Co-Rec - PurdueExponent.com

Josh Lindblom exits early in Brewers' debut - WLFI.com

More Than 6,300 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Linked to U.S. Colleges - NYTimes.com

Penn State athletics issues latest coronavirus testing update as workouts continue in State College - PennLive.com

Alabama AD’s letter to fans, supporters foreshadows financial peril - Al.com

