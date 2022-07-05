 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-05 00:19:16 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.5.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big Ten expansion, Notre Dame and North Carolina and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The Big Ten-SEC battle for supremacy is just beginning — ESPN.com

Realignment talk about to pick up again — CBS Sports

Maybe the Big Ten won't expand further — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What does UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten mean for college basketball? — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

Jaden Ivey eager to play Summer League — Detroit Free Press

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue collective launches web site — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Cam Craig (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football

Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}