University Book Store Headlines: 7.5.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big Ten expansion, Notre Dame and North Carolina and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The Big Ten-SEC battle for supremacy is just beginning — ESPN.com
Realignment talk about to pick up again — CBS Sports
Maybe the Big Ten won't expand further — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What does UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten mean for college basketball? — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
Jaden Ivey eager to play Summer League — Detroit Free Press
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue collective launches web site — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Cam Craig (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football
Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.