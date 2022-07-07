University Book Store Headlines: 7.7.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ranking Big Ten coaches ahead of 2022 — CBS Sports
The Big Ten West is up for grabs — ESPN.com ($)
Weekly Word: Now comes the hard part for the Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Why true college football fans want realignment to end — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jaden Ivey among players to watch during Summer League — NBA.com
Dakota Mathias scores 11 in second Summer League game — NBA.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
PURDUE SPORTS
Boilermaker Alliance meant to be 'sustainable situation' — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football
Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football
Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football
Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football
Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football
Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football
