GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.11.2020

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Coaches make their case to play, but will it matter? — Yahoo Sports



Purdue opponent preview: Michigan -- GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten nearing decision on fate of season — Chicago Tribune

Will there be college football this fall? A conference-by-conference breakdown — ESPN.com

At least five Big Ten athletes show heart condition linked to COVID-19 — ESPN.com

Power Five torn as it faces pivotaI decison — SI.com

College football weighs terrible options — Yahoo Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 to vote on seasons — CBS Sports

Can teams switch conferences for 2020? — CBS Sports

Players must consider risk — CBS Sports

NCAA could have made this easier with players union — PurdueSports.com

Without college football, Purdue stands to lose around $50 million — Journal and Courier ($)

NCAA losing season to COVID-19 reflects dysfunction — Indianapolis Star ($)

Gold and Black Radio: What to make of football season on the brink — GoldandBlack.com