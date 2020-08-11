 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.11.2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 00:07:15 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.11.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Coaches make their case to play, but will it matter? — Yahoo Sports

Purdue opponent preview: Michigan -- GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten nearing decision on fate of season — Chicago Tribune

Will there be college football this fall? A conference-by-conference breakdown — ESPN.com

At least five Big Ten athletes show heart condition linked to COVID-19 — ESPN.com

Power Five torn as it faces pivotaI decison — SI.com

College football weighs terrible options — Yahoo Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 to vote on seasons — CBS Sports

Can teams switch conferences for 2020? — CBS Sports

Players must consider risk — CBS Sports

NCAA could have made this easier with players union — PurdueSports.com

Without college football, Purdue stands to lose around $50 million — Journal and Courier ($)

NCAA losing season to COVID-19 reflects dysfunction — Indianapolis Star ($)

Gold and Black Radio: What to make of football season on the brink — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracketology: Purdue vs. Arizona — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue target Trey Kaufman dealing with the unknown — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Connors (1947) Quarterback, Football

Chuck Bavis (1948) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Hunter (dec. 7/6/17) (1970) Quarterback, Football

Matt Ludwig (1978) Tight End, Football

Gary Bush (1990) Wide Receiver, Football

Aloyis Gray (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

