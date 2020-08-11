If Big Ten pulls plug, Nebraska is ready to create its own schedule reports @RobinWashut https://t.co/AgY6F91xN9

Reports of the Big Ten’s demise may have been exaggerated.

Conference officials are meeting Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET and they could announce a delay to the start of the 2020 football season … not a cancellation.

The Detroit Free Press reported Monday that the Big Ten would announce cancellation of its 2020 season today. It was part of a wild three days across the college football landscape that saw numerous reports about numerous things … many of which added to the confusion of events. Everyone seemingly had an opinion and some nugget of information to pass along.

It was dizzying.

Big Ten schools are proceeding as if the season is still a go. GoldandBlack.com confirmed last night that Purdue is scheduled to practice Tuesday, along with Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and Michigan State, among others.

GoldandBlack.com received this response from a Big Ten head coach Monday night via text when asked if he thought the season still had a chance to be played:

"I am working my ass off behind the scenes, I hope so, no reason to decide now."

Another head coach texted back Monday night when asked if his team was practicing Tuesday: "Well, we are still on for tomorrow."



A delay would allow the Big Ten to step back, take a deep breath, and move forward with a 2020 season that still teeters on the brink amid a COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately could have the last say on pigskin matters this year.

The possible decision to play doesn’t sit well with some. Death isn’t the lone possible outcome after contracting COVID-19. Big Ten leaders also are worried about athletes facing potential heart, lung and brain issues. The bottom line: The long-term effects of COVID-19 are unknown.

Despite being armed with that knowledge, prominent Big Ten coaches took to social media on Monday to plea for the season to be played. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Penn State’s James Franklin, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh led the charge. Franklin and Harbaugh posted passionate letters on Twitter. Frost ranted in front of TV cameras.

Players from across the nation also have been active on social media, expressing their desire to play this fall while using the #WeWantToPlay hashtag. Purdue players and staff haven't been active on social media.

Even the president of the United States chimed in with his desire for the season to be played.



Blow back by head coaches and players may have given pause to Big Ten presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren on pulling the plug on the 2020 season and instead delaying the process as more information is gathered.



Big Ten peer league the SEC is all in on playing in 2020 ... or is at least willing to wait as long as possible to gather more information before pulling the plug. The ACC also isn't making any decision now. It is scheduled to start Sept. 12.



The Pac-12 will make an announcement today and could to be in lock-step with the Big Ten--whatever it decides. Some feel the Pac-12 may decide not to play. The SEC and Pac-12 are slated to begin their seasons on Sept. 26.



If the Big Ten season is called off this fall, there could be sentiment to play some sort of schedule in the spring … and then perhaps come back with a truncated season in the fall of 2021.

