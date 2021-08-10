University Book Store Headlines: 8.11.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Need a big play? Look to David Bell, again, and again, and again — GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Purdue's Tuesday football practice — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Tuesday practice report — Journal and Courier ($)
Download tickets for digital entry — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Bracketology: Purdue's a 2 seed — ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Season begins with exhibition vs. Milwaukee — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Nine matches will be televised — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Connors (1947) Quarterback, Football
Chuck Bavis (dec. 9/14/19) (1948) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter (dec. 7/6/17) (1970) Quarterback, Football
Matt Ludwig (1978) Tight End, Football
Gary Bush (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Aloyis Gray (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.