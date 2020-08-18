University Book Store Headlines: 8.18.2020
Another day in the gym. #Purdue x #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/UBZrRFGLJG— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 17, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Bobinski hopeful for spring season - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead - GoldandBlack.com
Penn State’s Sandy Barbour doesn’t see Big Ten’s postponement changing, isn’t sure if a formal vote was held - PennLive.com
Amid mounting pressure, the Big Ten has some explaining to do - SI.com
What can college football learn from NFL as it attempts to start season? - Yahoo.com
ESPN and Fox owed the Pac-12 hundreds of millions for the 2020 football season: Will they pay? - MercuryNews.com
Saban on why a playoff still should be held - Yahoo.com
20 compelling storylines that will lead us through the 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com
SEC releases 10-game conference-only schedule for 2020 football season - Yahoo.com
Sources: Health concerns, costs combined in decisions to cancel season - SI.com
Battle over playing 2020 college football season intensifies as no one can get on the same page - CBSSports.com
Big Ten football parents want answers after sudden shift to postpone season - SI.com
As college football games vanish, so do their millions - WSJ.com
After Big Ten postponement, Ohio State QB Justin Fields creates online petition to advocate for a fall season - Yahoo.com
College football faces unprecedented challenges and certain change - WashingtonPost.com
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks opting out of 2020 season, per report - CBSSports.com
NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt’s statement on preparation for 2020-21 basketball season: https://t.co/6gFVbufDfH pic.twitter.com/mTrKFyC9S6— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 17, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Summer of COVID was a challenge for Purdue basketball - GoldandBlack.com
Racist or misunderstood? The fight for Adolph Rupp's legacy - Yahoo.com
National Association of Basketball Coaches creates player coalition - ESPN.com
NCAA will announce whether college basketball season will be delayed by mid-September - Yahoo.com
Ranked among the BEST. 🙌#BoilerUp x #MondayMotivaton 🚂 pic.twitter.com/uEoonOMa35— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) August 17, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue Union Club Hotel grand opening - PurdueExponent.com
Alabama AD pleads with students to wear masks if they want college football - Yahoo.com
Washington makes ex-Northwestern player first Black team president in NFL history - Yahoo.com
CFL not to play shortened season in the fall - cfl.ca
135 New COVID-19 cases prompt UNC to return to remote learning - chapelboro.com
This your first time at a Purdue dining court? “I saw it on Reddit, so I was expecting it.”— Dave Bangert (@davebangert) August 17, 2020
Time lapse: Tonight’s line outside the grab-and-go Earhart Dining Court at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/qGVZxSUfDl
We are truly sorry for the email sent August 16 that caused so much hurt and pain for Purdue’s Black community.— Purdue Alumni (@PurdueAlumni) August 17, 2020
At the Purdue Alumni Association, we believe Black Lives Matter.
Read our entire message:https://t.co/hEfNnz6Y7n #BlackLivesMatter
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football
John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football
Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football
Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
