 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 06:22:43 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.18.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Bobinski hopeful for spring season - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue looking to plan ahead - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State’s Sandy Barbour doesn’t see Big Ten’s postponement changing, isn’t sure if a formal vote was held - PennLive.com

Amid mounting pressure, the Big Ten has some explaining to do - SI.com

What can college football learn from NFL as it attempts to start season? - Yahoo.com

ESPN and Fox owed the Pac-12 hundreds of millions for the 2020 football season: Will they pay? - MercuryNews.com

Saban on why a playoff still should be held - Yahoo.com

20 compelling storylines that will lead us through the 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com

SEC releases 10-game conference-only schedule for 2020 football season - Yahoo.com

Sources: Health concerns, costs combined in decisions to cancel season - SI.com

Battle over playing 2020 college football season intensifies as no one can get on the same page - CBSSports.com

Big Ten football parents want answers after sudden shift to postpone season - SI.com

As college football games vanish, so do their millions - WSJ.com

After Big Ten postponement, Ohio State QB Justin Fields creates online petition to advocate for a fall season - Yahoo.com

College football faces unprecedented challenges and certain change - WashingtonPost.com

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks opting out of 2020 season, per report - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Summer of COVID was a challenge for Purdue basketball - GoldandBlack.com

Racist or misunderstood? The fight for Adolph Rupp's legacy - Yahoo.com

National Association of Basketball Coaches creates player coalition - ESPN.com

NCAA will announce whether college basketball season will be delayed by mid-September - Yahoo.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue Union Club Hotel grand opening - PurdueExponent.com

Alabama AD pleads with students to wear masks if they want college football - Yahoo.com

Washington makes ex-Northwestern player first Black team president in NFL history - Yahoo.com

CFL not to play shortened season in the fall - cfl.ca

135 New COVID-19 cases prompt UNC to return to remote learning - chapelboro.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Bonk (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football

Richard Mahurt (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Keith Lehnen (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

James Looney (1957) Linebacker, Football

Ray Gaszynski (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim McKenzie (1962) Linebacker, Football

John McKenzie (1962) Defensive End, Football

Lou Anarumo (1966) Assistant Coach, Football

Brian Hare (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}