Football
Unconventional path led Eron Hodges to Purdue football: GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Report: Aug. 24: GoldandBlack.com
Isaac Zico working to impress coaches: GoldandBlack.com
'Gold and Black Days' Episode 2 review: GoldanBlack.com ($)
Purdue QB David Blough gives tour of football facility: WISH-TV8
BoilersXTRA: Purdue football preseason predictions: Journal & Courier ($)
Indiana Football: Peyton Ramsey named starting quarterback: TheHoosier.com
Indiana Football: Crawford, Linder, Martin named to Senior Bowl watch list: TheHoosier.com
Illini WR Ricky Smalling looks to build off of freshman season: OrangeandBluenews.com
Michigan football's Shea Patterson ready for opportunity of a lifetime: Detroit Free Press
If you're an Anthrop, you're probably a Boilermaker.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) August 23, 2018
"My Mom and Dad decided to raise us on a farm just ten minutes down the road, right outside of West Lafayette."
Don't miss Gold & Black days starting in 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/UvFZihdDlK
Basketball
Purdue basketball emphasizing speed and size under Gavin Roberts: Journal & Gazette ($)
Iowa's Fran McCaffery bullish on the progress Joe Wieskamp, Tyler Cook are making: Des Moines Register ($)
Recruiting
Boiling Over - Purdue basketball recruiting, football recruiting and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rivals150 forward Anthony Walker wants to visit Illinois: OrangeandBlueNews.com($)
Olympic/Misc.
Ball State to sell beer at football, basketball games: Muncie Star Press ($)
‘Team huddle’ with Matt Painter and Dave Ricks to highlight third Lilly Day at Purdue: Purdue University
Illini soccer drops road match at DePaul, 3-1: FightingIllini.com
Wisconsin drops home opener vs. No. 6 Florida State: UWBadgers.com
Rutgers softball adds three to 2019 roster: scarletknights.com
Rutgers women’s soccer draws with Saint Joseph's: scarletknights.com
Boilermakers born today: Aug. 24
George Olion (1945) Football, Defensive End
Neal Beshears (1991) Men's Basketball, Forward
Spike Albrecht (1992) Men's Basketball, Guard
Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Football, Linebacker
Boilermakers born on Aug. 25
Mike Anderson (1973) Football, Fullback
Chad Brown (1975) Football, Wide Receiver
Zach Logan (1985) Football, Cornerback
Alec Huber (1986) Football, Tight End
Jared Zwilling (1986) Football, Defensive Tackle
Jesse Schmitt (1992) Football, Long Snapper
Boilermakers born on Aug. 26
Ted Tedesco (dec.) (1951) Football, Offensive Guard
Bill Hitchcock (1965) Football, Offensive Tackle
Sean Morris (1980) Football, Cornerback
