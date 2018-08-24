Ticker
football

University Book Store Headlines: 8.24.2018

GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
Former Purdue linebacker and current New England Patriots rookie Ja'Whan Bentley turns 22 years old today.
AP

Football

Unconventional path led Eron Hodges to Purdue football: GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Report: Aug. 24: GoldandBlack.com

Isaac Zico working to impress coaches: GoldandBlack.com

'Gold and Black Days' Episode 2 review: GoldanBlack.com ($)

Purdue QB David Blough gives tour of football facility: WISH-TV8

BoilersXTRA: Purdue football preseason predictions: Journal & Courier ($)

Indiana Football: Peyton Ramsey named starting quarterback: TheHoosier.com

Indiana Football: Crawford, Linder, Martin named to Senior Bowl watch list: TheHoosier.com

Illini WR Ricky Smalling looks to build off of freshman season: OrangeandBluenews.com

Michigan football's Shea Patterson ready for opportunity of a lifetime: Detroit Free Press

Basketball 

Purdue basketball emphasizing speed and size under Gavin Roberts: Journal & Gazette ($)

Iowa's Fran McCaffery bullish on the progress Joe Wieskamp, Tyler Cook are making: Des Moines Register ($)

Recruiting

Boiling Over - Purdue basketball recruiting, football recruiting and more: GoldandBlack.com ($)

Rivals150 forward Anthony Walker wants to visit Illinois: OrangeandBlueNews.com($)

Olympic/Misc.

Ball State to sell beer at football, basketball games: Muncie Star Press ($)

‘Team huddle’ with Matt Painter and Dave Ricks to highlight third Lilly Day at Purdue: Purdue University

Illini soccer drops road match at DePaul, 3-1: FightingIllini.com

Wisconsin drops home opener vs. No. 6 Florida State: UWBadgers.com

Rutgers softball adds three to 2019 roster: scarletknights.com

Rutgers women’s soccer draws with Saint Joseph's: scarletknights.com

Former Michigan and Purdue guard Spike Albrecht turns 26 years old today.
Tom Campbell

Boilermakers born today: Aug. 24

George Olion (1945) Football, Defensive End

Neal Beshears (1991) Men's Basketball, Forward

Spike Albrecht (1992) Men's Basketball, Guard

Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Football, Linebacker

Boilermakers born on Aug. 25

Mike Anderson (1973) Football, Fullback

Chad Brown (1975) Football, Wide Receiver

Zach Logan (1985) Football, Cornerback

Alec Huber (1986) Football, Tight End

Jared Zwilling (1986) Football, Defensive Tackle

Jesse Schmitt (1992) Football, Long Snapper

Boilermakers born on Aug. 26

Ted Tedesco (dec.) (1951) Football, Offensive Guard

Bill Hitchcock (1965) Football, Offensive Tackle

Sean Morris (1980) Football, Cornerback

