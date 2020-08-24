 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 07:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.24.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Karlaftis opens season versus Lafayette Jeff - GoldandBlack.com

Moussa breaks down decision to choose Purdue - Rivals.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sunday conversation: Football and more - GoldandBlack.com

James Franklin: Current NCAA Model not in best interest of football - CentreDaily

Bramel's mom adjusting to no football this fall - Vaught's Views

No football this fall, but Purdue can resume practice - Journal & Courier

Helicopter Big Ten parents couldn't be more tone deaf - Michigan Daily

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Painter one of coaches who could reach 800 wins - CBSSports

OTHER 

For second straight week, no active COVID cases for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Iowa students at bars, many without masks - Cedar Rapids Gazette

More off campus party restrictions at Purdue? Not yet - Journal & Courier

Gold and Black @30: 2014-15 - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Olion (1945) Defensive End, Football

Nick Zecchino (1998) Long Snapper, Football

Neal Beshears (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball

Spike Albrecht (1992) Guard, Men's Basketball

Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Linebacker, Football

Ryan Brandt (2001) Safety, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}