University Book Store Headlines: 8.24.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report: Karlaftis opens season versus Lafayette Jeff - GoldandBlack.com
Moussa breaks down decision to choose Purdue - Rivals.com
Rip away, Twittersphere. I know only 30 fball parents made it to Rosemont, but they deserve some answers from #B1G:https://t.co/z78Ya8WY9o— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 21, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Sunday conversation: Football and more - GoldandBlack.com
James Franklin: Current NCAA Model not in best interest of football - CentreDaily
Bramel's mom adjusting to no football this fall - Vaught's Views
No football this fall, but Purdue can resume practice - Journal & Courier
Helicopter Big Ten parents couldn't be more tone deaf - Michigan Daily
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Painter one of coaches who could reach 800 wins - CBSSports
OTHER
For second straight week, no active COVID cases for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Iowa students at bars, many without masks - Cedar Rapids Gazette
More off campus party restrictions at Purdue? Not yet - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black @30: 2014-15 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Olion (1945) Defensive End, Football
Nick Zecchino (1998) Long Snapper, Football
Neal Beshears (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
Spike Albrecht (1992) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Linebacker, Football
Ryan Brandt (2001) Safety, Football
