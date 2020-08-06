 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 8.6.2020

Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Union Club Hotel Presents': GoldandBlack.com staff simulcast on schedule and more

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm talks start of camp and more - GoldandBlack.com

#BigTenUnited student-athlete group expresses health and safety concerns - Journal & Courier | #BigTenUnited

Ohio State faces nemesis in Purdue - Cleveland.com

Indiana/Purdue's schedules offer few favors - Kyle Chaters/Saturday Tradition

Weekly Word: Schedule, tipping point and more - GoldandBlack.com

Why IUConn cancelled its season - The Athletic

"You Can Feel the tidal wave coming' - Thamel/Yahoosports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Thursday Throwback: Bob Purkhiser - WANE (TV)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat session recap - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS AND INFORMATION

Union Club Hotel re-opens - Purdue

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jeff Senica (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brian Rock (1962) Assistant Coach, Football

Billy Reid (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Rhonda Mateen (1969) Center, Women's Basketball

Sean Majewski (1970) Tight End, Football

Melvin Buckley (1984) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

