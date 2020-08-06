University Book Store Headlines: 8.6.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Union Club Hotel Presents': GoldandBlack.com staff simulcast on schedule and more
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm talks start of camp and more - GoldandBlack.com
#BigTenUnited student-athlete group expresses health and safety concerns - Journal & Courier | #BigTenUnited
Ohio State faces nemesis in Purdue - Cleveland.com
Indiana/Purdue's schedules offer few favors - Kyle Chaters/Saturday Tradition
Weekly Word: Schedule, tipping point and more - GoldandBlack.com
Why IUConn cancelled its season - The Athletic
"You Can Feel the tidal wave coming' - Thamel/Yahoosports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Thursday Throwback: Bob Purkhiser - WANE (TV)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat session recap - GoldandBlack.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS AND INFORMATION
Union Club Hotel re-opens - Purdue
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Senica (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brian Rock (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Billy Reid (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Rhonda Mateen (1969) Center, Women's Basketball
Sean Majewski (1970) Tight End, Football
Melvin Buckley (1984) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.