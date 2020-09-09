University Book Store Headlines: 9.09.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Football recruiting rewind: 1998 - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Obviously, Mike Bobinski, Purdue hoping for football 'as soon as possible' - GoldandBlack.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Updates on COVID-19 team cases should not be kept private - SI.com
'It’s Devastating:' The stark reality of a fall without football hits home in Champaign - SI.com
Colorado becomes first school to sign partnership with sports betting company - Yahoo.com
California U of Pennsylvania football player Jamain Stephens Jr. dies after contracting COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
What would've happened against Purdue? - WolverineMaven.com
The one certainty in college football this year: 'Financial carnage' will save coaching jobs - Yahoo.com
Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma won't share coronavirus test results during season, cites 'competitive disadvantage' - ESPN.com
College football Week 2 betting primer: Is Miami worth trusting in its opener? - Yahoo.com
Politicians urge Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement of football season - Yahoo.com
Big 12 burnt ends: Roster thresholds set in place, Spencer Rattler era begins at Oklahoma - CBSSports.com
Michael Schill, chair of the Pac-12 board, on key issues of the day, including the future ‘composition’ of the conference - MercuryNews.com
College football predictions, awards and storylines for every conference - ESPN.com
Dinner’s on us. #MoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/Q7eFliSrgs— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) September 8, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Documents show how college basketball in a bubble could be played at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun in December - CBSSports.com
Purdue Basketball Podcast - Episode 70 - PurdueSports.com
College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com
Pac-12 will help athletes with mail-in voting as part of social justice efforts - Yahoo.com
Javonte Green 🤝 Carsen Edwards pic.twitter.com/m5Vkdpl0cl— NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) September 6, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue's next semester calendar release: later start date, no spring break - WLFI.com
Affordable housing development planned near West Lafayette - WLFI.com
Food truck owners feel neglected in Purdue-Aramark partnership - Exponent.com
West Lafayette City Council approves mask mandate unanimously, updates carbon emissions resolution - WLFI.com
Early reaction positive to Purdue athletics fundraising campaign - JCOnline.com
Purdue's Al Wright, innovative All-American Marching Band director, dies at 104 - JCOnline.com
Purdue airport landing new rescue and firefighting vehicle - WLFI.com
BREAKING: No spring break and a start date slated for Jan. 19: A letter from the Provost today outlines the plan for Purdue's spring semester.https://t.co/hQL7RYiYjY— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) September 8, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dan Roman (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Tony Brown (1969) Cornerback, Football
Mark Secrest (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football
Chris McKay (1976) Defensive Back, Football
Jonte Lindsey (1985) Cornerback, Football
