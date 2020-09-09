 Purdue University football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 05:44:24 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.09.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Football recruiting rewind: 1998 - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Obviously, Mike Bobinski, Purdue hoping for football 'as soon as possible' - GoldandBlack.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Updates on COVID-19 team cases should not be kept private - SI.com

'It’s Devastating:' The stark reality of a fall without football hits home in Champaign - SI.com

Colorado becomes first school to sign partnership with sports betting company - Yahoo.com

California U of Pennsylvania football player Jamain Stephens Jr. dies after contracting COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

What would've happened against Purdue? - WolverineMaven.com

The one certainty in college football this year: 'Financial carnage' will save coaching jobs - Yahoo.com

Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma won't share coronavirus test results during season, cites 'competitive disadvantage' - ESPN.com

College football Week 2 betting primer: Is Miami worth trusting in its opener? - Yahoo.com

Politicians urge Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement of football season - Yahoo.com

Big 12 burnt ends: Roster thresholds set in place, Spencer Rattler era begins at Oklahoma - CBSSports.com

Michael Schill, chair of the Pac-12 board, on key issues of the day, including the future ‘composition’ of the conference - MercuryNews.com

College football predictions, awards and storylines for every conference - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Documents show how college basketball in a bubble could be played at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun in December - CBSSports.com

Purdue Basketball Podcast - Episode 70 - PurdueSports.com

College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com

Pac-12 will help athletes with mail-in voting as part of social justice efforts - Yahoo.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue's next semester calendar release: later start date, no spring break - WLFI.com

Affordable housing development planned near West Lafayette - WLFI.com

Food truck owners feel neglected in Purdue-Aramark partnership - Exponent.com

West Lafayette City Council approves mask mandate unanimously, updates carbon emissions resolution - WLFI.com

Early reaction positive to Purdue athletics fundraising campaign - JCOnline.com

Purdue's Al Wright, innovative All-American Marching Band director, dies at 104 - JCOnline.com

Purdue airport landing new rescue and firefighting vehicle - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Roman (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Tony Brown (1969) Cornerback, Football

Mark Secrest (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football

Chris McKay (1976) Defensive Back, Football

Jonte Lindsey (1985) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}