GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Mitch Daniels: ''Too uncertain to proceed in good conscience' with football — Journal and Courier
Trump gets involved with Big Ten football. Will it matter? — USA Today | Yahoo Sports | Chicago Tribune | ESPN.com | CBS Sports
November? January? February? When will B1G begin? Even Trump wants to know — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Business: Send the bill to Kevin Warren? — Rivals.com
The top 50 players in college football — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching Up: Mike Steele — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football
Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football
Chris Bass (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football
