GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue president Mitch Daniels
Purdue president Mitch Daniels made his first public comments on the Big Ten's vote to postpone football. (Krock Photography)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Mitch Daniels: ''Too uncertain to proceed in good conscience' with football — Journal and Courier

Trump gets involved with Big Ten football. Will it matter? — USA Today | Yahoo Sports | Chicago Tribune | ESPN.com | CBS Sports

November? January? February? When will B1G begin? Even Trump wants to know — GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Business: Send the bill to Kevin Warren? — Rivals.com

The top 50 players in college football — ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching Up: Mike Steele — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football

Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football

Chris Bass (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football

