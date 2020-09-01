The possibility of sitting at home while the SEC and other Power Five conferences play games this fall will be difficult for many in Big Ten country to stomach.

“That would be tough,” a league head coach told GoldandBlack.com. “That would be a very difficult thing to watch. No doubt.”

It may become a reality.

For now, there is no unity among the Power Five: Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, ACC and Big 12. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their 2020 seasons—doing so on Aug. 11 before full-contact practices even began—the other three conferences are pushing ahead to play. The ACC will start in earnest Sept. 12, with the SEC and Big 12 cranking it up on Sept. 26.

“You’d like to get all the schools on the same page,” said the head coach. “That has to happen.”

Until then—if ever—the Big Ten is left trying to plot some type of a de facto season during the 2020-21 school year. Myriad plans seemingly are being considered, with starts pegged in November, January and February ... and who knows when else.

“If you look at it, by the end of this season, it'd be (winter season) very similar to spring ball, and you're talking about still having a four-month recovery,” said a Big Ten source. “So that the whole reason for this model is to do everything we possibly can to protect the ’21 season because what you don't want is, you don't want this one year that's a mess to turn into two years that’s a mess.”

Another potential issue: Recruiting.

“But then you know the other problem you're gonna have is if the SEC and ACC and those schools play," said a Big Ten source. "And then we don't, and then we're playing this model. Then they're all out recruiting and we're not. There are so many implications to this. And the problem is, a lot of times the people that are making the decisions have no understanding of all the implications that come with the decisions.”

But first things first: When will the Big Ten season start? The idea of a November kickoff was floated last week, causing some to wonder: If you the Big Ten can start then, why not try to start in September?



A Thanksgiving-time start would allow for more games to be played, thus more more to be made from the Big Ten's TV partners. One model that gained traction in various reports last week included Big Ten teams playing 10 games with a late-November start. The season would end in late-February, capped by a Big Ten title game the first week of March.

A finish by late-February would allow players ample time to still prep for the NFL Draft, which runs April 29-May 1. It’s also worth noting that the NFL Combine typically is run in late-February. The NFL could move both the draft and combine to later dates to accommodate the Big Ten's late season, but it isn’t a given.

Another advantage to beginning in November: Teams would be working most of the season in a de facto bubble, since most Big Ten schools plan to send students home after Thanksgiving and not return until January. With no students around, it would seemingly make it easier for teams to avoid COVID-19 infection.

“I think as long as the other conferences have their seasons, I think that this (winter season) has a really good shot of working, yes I do,” said a Big Ten source. “Because of the fact that the kids will be sent home at that time of the year, it probably would create a better scenario from a campus-wide dynamic. It will see interesting to see how it works with scheduling and at that time of the year, you know, with the virus in the winter will definitely be a challenge.”

But an X-factor that could make playing much safer in coming months: The development of a saliva test. One is SalivaDirect. It's cheap, accurate and quick to turnaround. It could be a game-changer

