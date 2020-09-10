 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 05:25:39 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.10.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat thread - GoldandBlack.com

Wednesday's Mailbag: Harrison Ingram, UNC, Providence, more - Rivals.com

Rivals250 LB Yanni Karlaftis turns his focus to football - Rivals.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Jeff Brohm: "I just wanna play" - GoldandBlack.com

Nick Saban on Alabama's voter registration efforts: 'I've never endorsed a candidate nor will I ever endorse a candidate' - Yahoo.com

Breaking down the 11 real College Football Playoff title contenders for the 2020 season - CBSSports.com

ACC Chip Shots: Notre Dame built to contend, power ranking the top-tier teams entering 2020 season - CBSSports.com

Big 12 preview, predictions: Is this the year Texas or Oklahoma State knocks Oklahoma from the top? - Yahoo.com

Forde-Yard Dash: High expectations set for second-year head coaches - SI.com

Different level: Can Luke Fickell help Cincinnati reach the Power Five? - Yahoo.com

Penn State halts activities for multiple teams after 48 positive COVID-19 tests - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Basketball season almost certainly a go - GoldandBlack.com

Why the ACC proposal for a 346-team NCAA basketball tournament won't work - Yahoo.com

ACC coaches to propose NCAA tournament with all Division-I teams - ESPN.com


OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Health department permits bar-top service after pushback - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Danielson (1951) Quarterback, Football

Jeff Bennett (1982) Tight End, Football

Cole Seifrig (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Josh Johnson (1990) Cornerback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}