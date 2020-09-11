University Book Store Headlines: 9.11.2020
Gold and Black Report: Sept. 11
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten schools after Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson - Rivals.com
Wisconsin recruiting: Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci commits to Badgers - CBSSports.com
Top prospect Chet Holmgren the latest evidence of recruiting's Minnesota takeover - ESPN.com
_____________ is your favorite @BoilerFootball win over Notre Dame?— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 10, 2020
The 1999 one is a solid candidate.
BTN is reairing the rivalry win at 5 p.m. ET Saturday. #TBT pic.twitter.com/HserGXt8GN
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Catching up with ... Landon Johnson - GoldandBlack.com
Coaching carousel: Who are the top young coaches to watch in college football? - Yahoo.com
Rutgers president slams President Donald Trump over his push for Big Ten football: ‘It’s just cheap politics’ - Yahoo.com
Uncertainty about Big Ten season remains but Purdue returns to practice field - JCOnline.com
A great first weekend for quarterback watching - SI.com
Clemson’s Brent Venables realizes ‘time is approaching’ for head coaching job - Yahoo.com
What to watch for as the ACC, Big 12 kick off their college football seasons - ESPN.com
2020 College Football Crystal Ball: playoff picks, dark-horse oredictions and more - SI.com
List of college football players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns - Yahoo.com
What to watch: Week 2 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com
Wisconsin football, men's hockey taking 2-week break as part of COVID-19 response - ESPN.com
Altered practices due to virus could lead to sloppy games - AP.com
Big 12 opens virus-delayed 25th season with only 7 games - AP.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue Athletics falls short of projected 2019-2020 budget - Exponent.com
New restaurant to fill void of former Stacked Pickle - Exponent.com
Purdue Day of Giving brings in $42.2M, again setting new mark - JCOnline.com
Preacher Protest - Exponent.com
Purdue students sharing vaping devices spread COVID-19 - WLFI.com
27 Purdue co-operative living houses have positive cases, University not naming the houses - WLFI.com
Purdue adds outdoor eating and study areas - WLFI.com
Text exchange with a B1G head coach:— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 10, 2020
Me: Is playing in October possible?
Coach: That’s definitely part of our discussions right now.
Me: What did you think of Ryan Day's statement? Wow.
Coach: Your response was the same as mine!!!
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
September 11
Stu Holcomb (1910) Head Coach, Football
Frank Burke (1939) Linebacker, Football
Frank Kendrick (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball
Spencer Holstege (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football
Tom Andres (1954) Defensive Back, Football
George Brandon (1974) Defensive Back, Football
Eric Williams (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
September 12
Mark Clark (1951) Offensive Guard, Football
Troy Bacon (1975) Linebacker, Football
Nick Hardwick (1981) Center, Football
Sean Petty (1982) Cornerback, Football
Mike Lee (1991) Linebacker, Football
Dezwan Polk-Campbell (1994) Linebacker, Football
September 13
Earl Coleman (1970) Fullback, Football
Derrick Winston (1972) Cornerback, Football
Rocco Foggio (1978) Defensive End, Football
Bridget Perry (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
