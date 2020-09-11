 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 05:34:23 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 9.11.2020

Gold and Black Report: Sept. 11

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten schools after Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson - Rivals.com

Wisconsin recruiting: Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci commits to Badgers - CBSSports.com

Top prospect Chet Holmgren the latest evidence of recruiting's Minnesota takeover - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Catching up with ... Landon Johnson - GoldandBlack.com

Coaching carousel: Who are the top young coaches to watch in college football? - Yahoo.com

Rutgers president slams President Donald Trump over his push for Big Ten football: ‘It’s just cheap politics’ - Yahoo.com

Uncertainty about Big Ten season remains but Purdue returns to practice field - JCOnline.com

A great first weekend for quarterback watching - SI.com

Clemson’s Brent Venables realizes ‘time is approaching’ for head coaching job - Yahoo.com

What to watch for as the ACC, Big 12 kick off their college football seasons - ESPN.com

2020 College Football Crystal Ball: playoff picks, dark-horse oredictions and more - SI.com

List of college football players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns - Yahoo.com

What to watch: Week 2 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com

Wisconsin football, men's hockey taking 2-week break as part of COVID-19 response - ESPN.com

Altered practices due to virus could lead to sloppy games - AP.com

Big 12 opens virus-delayed 25th season with only 7 games - AP.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue Athletics falls short of projected 2019-2020 budget - Exponent.com

New restaurant to fill void of former Stacked Pickle - Exponent.com

Purdue Day of Giving brings in $42.2M, again setting new mark - JCOnline.com

Preacher Protest - Exponent.com

Purdue students sharing vaping devices spread COVID-19 - WLFI.com

27 Purdue co-operative living houses have positive cases, University not naming the houses - WLFI.com

Purdue adds outdoor eating and study areas - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

September 11

Stu Holcomb (1910) Head Coach, Football

Frank Burke (1939) Linebacker, Football

Frank Kendrick (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Spencer Holstege (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football

Tom Andres (1954) Defensive Back, Football

George Brandon (1974) Defensive Back, Football

Eric Williams (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

September 12

Mark Clark (1951) Offensive Guard, Football

Troy Bacon (1975) Linebacker, Football

Nick Hardwick (1981) Center, Football

Sean Petty (1982) Cornerback, Football

Mike Lee (1991) Linebacker, Football

Dezwan Polk-Campbell (1994) Linebacker, Football

September 13

Earl Coleman (1970) Fullback, Football

Derrick Winston (1972) Cornerback, Football

Rocco Foggio (1978) Defensive End, Football

Bridget Perry (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball

